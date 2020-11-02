Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Long Island singer Lisa Polizzi chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her two "Best of Long Island" nominations for 2021. On life during the quarantine, she said, "I think like many can agree we got into a depression, was scared and lost friends during it but I was able to find some silver lining in what really matters in life and what is it important which are our loved ones but at the same time I started to feel more depressed that nothing mattered, I had days where I didn't want to sing because I thought... why does it matter if I do? but I did and it did help get me through and I think it helped others when I did my live videos from my living room." Regarding her future plans, she said, "I have been doing shows, not as many as before all this but I have been very fortunate to have been able to get a few band gigs and solo shows as well as some private parties. My next shows are this weekend the 6th my Janis Joplin Experience is at the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale and my cover band The Lisa Polizzi Band is at Eleanor's Lounge in Bohemia 8 p.m. and then on the 21st The Lisa Polizzi Band is at Napper Tandy's in Northport." When asked if there is any new music in the works, she said, "I do have stuff I have been sitting on, some original songs that were thrown my way that I haven't focused enough to dabble with them yet so in a way its yes but just don't know when but I know at some point there are more originals in store for me. As for cover songs though The Lisa Polizzi Band will be adding new tunes to our setlist and I also have another cover band I have been working with called Adrenaline Rush." On her daily motivations from a music and creative standpoint, she said, "The fact that it's who I am and there is no other option for me, for some its a hobby but for me its life, I need it like I need to eat and I have such loyal friends and supporters that encourage me every step of the way." For her fans and supporters, she said, "If there were a 'Best of Long Island' category for best fans I not only give them the nomination but the award. You have all made me the person I am today and I think back to when I first started I had a manager who booked me some restaurant solo shows, I had not sung with a band yet and she told me 'you need a following, this is great that your family comes to support you but you need non-family to come' but I didn't know anyone and nobody knew me." Polizzi continued, "Everyone who comes to my shows now I have met through music, they may have started out as fan but they have become such good friends and I am so blessed to know each and everyone in my life. I always sang to bring me joy, escape a bit and get me through tough times but it's so rewarding when you can do that for someone else, and honestly, they brought me out of my shell, the confidence I have gained because of their support and encouragement." "Without the fans, I wouldn't be doing this, I would be back to that girl who only sang in her bedroom for nobody. Thank you and I love you," she said, effusively. To learn more about Lisa Polizzi or to vote for her in the 2021 "Best of Long Island" competition, Lisa Polizzi Lisa Polizzi She earned two "Best of Long Island" nominations for 2021, which include nods for "Best Singer" and "Best Cover Band. "It's always nice to be acknowledged, I've been in this music scene for nine years now and I've been on this best of long island list for seven of them. In 2014, I was one of three winners, that was the last year they had three winners but it was a nice experience getting to go to the party and perform. Thank you and I love you," she said, effusively.To learn more about Lisa Polizzi or to vote for her in the 2021 "Best of Long Island" competition, click here