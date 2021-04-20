Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Music Artist KVSH (Luciano Ferreira) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about joining Alok's new record label and his new music and inspirations. "Alok is a great guy. He’s achieved a lot in his career, especially for a Brazilian artist, so it's reasonable to say Alok represents the whole country, not only himself," he added. On his daily motivations as an artist and remixer, he said, "As a remixer, I’d say the opportunity to mix and combine different sounds into a single one. Brazil has a wide range of musical styles, from Funk to Sertanejo, Samba, from Bossa Nova to Classical music. Basically, you can do everything you’d dream of with local genres." "As an artist, the ultimate goal, in my opinion, is making people happy with your music. When you are playing and you see people smiling back at you, that’s priceless," he added. For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Eventually, the most frequent reply to that question happens to be 'never give up,' but that is true. If you have the vision of where you wanna be, what you wanna achieve, then go for it. In the beginning, most likely, no one will believe in you, but that’s ok as long as you believe in yourself. It’s hard. Even when you 'made it,' you should be the hardest worker on the table." On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "I am happy to say I’m a geek, a nerd. I spend a lot of time studying algorithms, traffic, data, so I’m always on top of my own stuff, and that’s only possible because we live in the digital age." "We are struggling with the lack of shows, it has been a year without touring, so basically, the digital and the internet became the main way between the artists and the fans," he added. He is a part of the new record label with Alok. "It feels great, thank you Controversia for having me," he exclaimed. "Controversia is doing an amazing job lately, I'm happy to release some tracks with them too." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I've just started my own record label, called Lemon Drops. The label plays a big part in the future, so I'm dedicating a lot of time to it, developing the artists we work with and the music. Apart from the label, my own career as KVSH, as a touring DJ, and as a producer, I've got many tracks finished. Can't wait to be playing to the crowd again. I miss you all." On his definition of success, he said, "I'm a simple guy. I came from the countryside in Brazil. I don't need much to be happy. Success for me means being able to make other people happy with my music and inspire the new generation." 