Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Kevin Lee chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "What Your Love Is Like." Lee continued, "My producer and others told me I need to get out of the funk and write something upbeat. So, one day I was leaving work, got in my truck, looked at the temperature gauge and it was 114 degrees. I said to myself 'damn, what's hotter than a July Texas summer?'... I quickly took out my phone, typed it in my 'notes' section and in about six minutes, the song was written." On the positive feedback and response so far, he said, "Honestly, I was blown away. A song that I wrote out of no where, and never really planned on it being released. It shocks me daily that anyone takes time out of their day to listen, message, like or share my music." Regarding his songwriting inspirations, Lee shared that he's inspired by "everything." "A lot of my songs are about heartbreak, which is where my life was for so many years. Between family, friends, and lovers... my life has experienced its ups and downs for sure. I just try to be real when I write. If I wouldn't say it, or think it, I won't write about it," he said. He hopes to finish his forthcoming EP. "I have so many songs I wanna record, and it's mostly about being methodical, to me, in the selection process. Of course, I want to be on the radio, but I'm not going to record with just that intent. I want the music to touch people and be relatable like so many artists have done for me in my 30 years of life. After the EP release, if God's will, I would love to make music a full-time thing for me. It's what I love, it's who I am," he said. On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I honestly believe being an artist in this age is bittersweet, especially being a newcomer. You don't quite have to make the move to Nashville like so many had to in the previous decades. Social media and technology give everyone a platform to be heard. I guess it's all in how serious you will take it. The only negative, some might say, is with it being so easy to release music now, some can get lost in 'the shuffle' of the web and digital streaming." Lee feels great about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I think the streaming platforms need to realize without the artist, they don't have a business. I respect their business model, and it definitely helps the industry get heard more than before, but no one needs to get greedy. There's a balance, and I hope that everyone continues to work together. One can't survive without the other. Live and let live," he said. He listed the following female artists as his dream female collaboration choices in country music: Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood. "I would really like to do a song with my mom. I grew up singing to the radio with her and those are some of my most fond memories growing up. I admit that I'm a Momma's boy," he said. For his fans, Lee concluded, "I would say that you are my team, and I'm blessed beyond comprehension. What I do, the music, the future, is all dependent on you! Your support in making this song what it is is truly humbling and means the world to me. As far as I am concerned... I don't have fans, nor would I ever want them. If you listen to my music, if you follow my life, if you support and back what I love.... to me that's family. I love you guys." "What Your Love Is Like" is available on On his new single " What Your Love Is Like ," he said, "After some life-changing events, I was writing and recording with a purpose but mostly the traditional heartbreak songs of country music which I love."Lee continued, "My producer and others told me I need to get out of the funk and write something upbeat. So, one day I was leaving work, got in my truck, looked at the temperature gauge and it was 114 degrees. I said to myself 'damn, what's hotter than a July Texas summer?'... I quickly took out my phone, typed it in my 'notes' section and in about six minutes, the song was written."On the positive feedback and response so far, he said, "Honestly, I was blown away. A song that I wrote out of no where, and never really planned on it being released. It shocks me daily that anyone takes time out of their day to listen, message, like or share my music."Regarding his songwriting inspirations, Lee shared that he's inspired by "everything." "A lot of my songs are about heartbreak, which is where my life was for so many years. Between family, friends, and lovers... my life has experienced its ups and downs for sure. I just try to be real when I write. If I wouldn't say it, or think it, I won't write about it," he said.He hopes to finish his forthcoming EP. "I have so many songs I wanna record, and it's mostly about being methodical, to me, in the selection process. Of course, I want to be on the radio, but I'm not going to record with just that intent. I want the music to touch people and be relatable like so many artists have done for me in my 30 years of life. After the EP release, if God's will, I would love to make music a full-time thing for me. It's what I love, it's who I am," he said.On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I honestly believe being an artist in this age is bittersweet, especially being a newcomer. You don't quite have to make the move to Nashville like so many had to in the previous decades. Social media and technology give everyone a platform to be heard. I guess it's all in how serious you will take it. The only negative, some might say, is with it being so easy to release music now, some can get lost in 'the shuffle' of the web and digital streaming."Lee feels great about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I think the streaming platforms need to realize without the artist, they don't have a business. I respect their business model, and it definitely helps the industry get heard more than before, but no one needs to get greedy. There's a balance, and I hope that everyone continues to work together. One can't survive without the other. Live and let live," he said.He listed the following female artists as his dream female collaboration choices in country music: Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood. "I would really like to do a song with my mom. I grew up singing to the radio with her and those are some of my most fond memories growing up. I admit that I'm a Momma's boy," he said.For his fans, Lee concluded, "I would say that you are my team, and I'm blessed beyond comprehension. What I do, the music, the future, is all dependent on you! Your support in making this song what it is is truly humbling and means the world to me. As far as I am concerned... I don't have fans, nor would I ever want them. If you listen to my music, if you follow my life, if you support and back what I love.... to me that's family. I love you guys.""What Your Love Is Like" is available on iTunes and on Amazon More about Kevin Lee, Singersongwriter, what your love is like, Country Kevin Lee Singersongwriter what your love is li... Country