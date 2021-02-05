Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Jay DeMarcus, NASCAR racer Natalie Decker, and Jason Crabb chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Red Street Records' iconic partnership with NASCAR. This marks the first time that a Christian and gospel music label has sponsored a NASCAR and a major sports personality. "This is probably a first," DeMarcus admitted. "I don't know of a Christian record label that has actually sponsored a car. I am honored to be groundbreaking here, and Natalie is groundbreaking. We are delighted and couldn't be more proud of her and Jason Crabb and what he is doing in his career. I hope people feel the energy of what we can do and bring together," he said. "It has been a dream of mine to be racing in the NASCAR series," Decker said. "To have this record label backing me and being a part of this is really great. I've worked my whole life since nine years old to be a NASCAR driver. I am so thankful that we get to be a part of this together." "Natalie's personality is absolutely amazing and she is a great role model that the world needs today," Crabb exclaimed. "What a great moment. I am so thankful to be a part of it, and I thank God." DeMarcus of the hit group country group Rascal Flatts is the owner of Red Street Records, a positive, faith-based record label. Natalie Decker is a fast-rising female NASCAR racer. "Natalie is at the cutting edge of the racing industry, and we are on the cutting edge of the record industry so it was a perfect match. I am thrilled to be here," DeMarcus said. "I am so excited to have this opportunity and to have Jason Crabb on my front hood. I am so thankful that we all got to meet and build this together. I am ready for this year. 2021 is going to be a really good racing year," Decker remarked. Crabb expressed his gratitude. "I am just speechless. Thank you Red Street Records, thank you, Natalie, this is amazing," he said. "Honestly, when they unveiled the car, I couldn't believe it. I was excited but I really didn't expect that." On the title of the current chapter of his life, DeMarcus responded, "Enjoying the Ride." "It has been a wonderful 20 years with Rascal Flatts, and now that we are on a break/hiatus, it has given me a chance to do some things that I am really having some fun with and helping some people out such as Jason Crabb and Natalie Decker. I get so much joy from helping people achieve their dreams," he said. "My title is 'Driven' because I have been so driven to make these goals happen. I've worked so hard for so long. My family and I have made so many sacrifices. It has just been amazing. The journey is so much fun and I am enjoying it every step of the way," Decker said. Red Street Records was announced as the main sponsor for Decker's car in the upcoming Daytona Nascar race as well as subsequent races. 