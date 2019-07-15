Special By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music Pop singer-songwriter James Maslow (of Big Time Rush fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Delirious" and his plans for 2019 and beyond. He shared that there is a video in the works for "Delirious." "I was going to film a video last month, but between doing multiple movies and all this music, I didn't want to rush it, and I am glad I didn't," he said. "This new video will be a little more artistic and very visually captivating, but less of a traditional storyline." Maslow is stoked with how his "Love U Sober" music video came out. "I am proud of that. I was a way to blend my cinematic world with my music," he said. He revealed that there will be an "interesting collaboration" coming up. "That's exciting," he said. "Maybe I will be more collaborations with other artists later in the future, but right now, I want to put out more of my own songs to get the ball rolling in this direction." Maslow acknowledged that this year he hasn't changed much himself yet things have changed around him. "What is changing around me is a product of years of work. Developing myself as an artist and creating a vision. Understanding what I want to say and how to portray that in music," he said. On being an artist in this digital age, Maslow said, "It is definitely something that I have had to adapt into. I still like making albums since there is an arc to it even though it is a singles-driven world. I like music that is cohesive that tells a story from start to finish. Eventually, I will do another album, but it is actually fun to do singles since I get to mix things up." He is stoked to be playing a set on the beach in Oceanside, California, on July 28. "It is super exciting, and I hope to have a big crowd there. I will be playing a lot of new music. I am going to keep it very upbeat. I will definitely be putting up a tour in the near future, so until then, I will be popping up here and there," he said. Tomorrow, Maslow will be celebrating a milestone in his personal life, turning 29 years old. He shared that he has four movies coming out and he is proud and excited about everything that has happened. "I am very grateful and I will keep it all going," he said. Speaking of movies, Maslow noted that it was a great experience to do Room for Murder opposite actress Lorynn York. "That was fun. Lorynn is a great girl," he said. He complimented being on Celebrity Big Brother on CBS especially since it allowed him to be computer-free and phone-free for a month. "That was the biggest perk," he said. "I am proud to have come out of it unscathed. I had as much fun as I could." Maslow praised professional wrestler and actor When asked what the title of the current chapter of his life is, Maslow responded, "Chapter Two." "That's how I look at things," he admitted. "It is just the beginning of what I have been working towards the last couple of years, and what I plan to continue to do in the future. Chapter Two has begun." Maslow also expressed his desire to someday visit Greece. "I have always wanted to go there," he said. "I wish I could have gone for my birthday but hopefully, someday." He also opened up about track and field. When asked which track and field event he would compete in if he were afforded the chance, he shared that he would be a "pole vaulter." "I have always wanted to do pole vault. It looks badass. It's the closest you can get to flying. Anybody out there who wants to teach me how to pole vault, I am in, let's go," he said. Maslow defined the word success as "doing what you love and making a living out of it." "Money is part of it, but if you only focus on monetary success I don't think that always yields happiness," he said. "Quality of life is generally joyful." For his dedicated fans, Maslow concluded, "I hope they did the new music. I have been working very hard on it. This is the most authentic material I have ever put out and there is so much more coming. I really appreciate people listening and spreading the word." "Delirious" is available on 