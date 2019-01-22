Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music New York - On January 22, veteran singer-songwriter Jack Tempchin chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Class of 2019. He also spoke about his songwriting inspirations and the Music Modernization Act. He noted that he is a fan of his fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Tom T. Hall and Yusuf/Cat Stevens. A prolific songwriter Tempchin has penned such Eagles classics as "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Already Gone," "The Girl From Yesterday," "It's Your World Now" and "Somebody." In his live shows, Tempchin revealed that he performs his own versions of his hit songs. "I've been a player. I've released 12 albums already, and I am making a new album in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Gary Nicholson," he said. On his songwriting inspirations, Tempchin said, "I've always had a song in my head. I used to walk around the neighborhood whistling songs. I would walk around playing the harmonica. I just always loved songs. I started writing them and I loved it." He continued, "I go down to the beach each day, sit on a cliff and I just write new songs each day. I just finished a song yesterday. It is called 'Always Magic When the Sun Goes Down,' about how people have been watching the sunset since the beginning of time. That's what I am most excited about: the new songs that I am writing. That's what really matters." For young and aspiring songwriters, Tempchin said, "Try to play songs live for people. That way, you instantly feel when you sing the songs to somebody. You test to see if they are getting it or not. That way, you find out what's working and what is not. It's all about communicating with the other person and making them feel some emotion." Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, "You need to be lucky and you need to ride the wave." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Tempchin said, "I can't find a way to get paid as a musician, it's really a dilemma. I don't see how young musicians are doing it. On the other hand, it's the greatest music time in history. It's an exciting adventure. If I am interested in any music, the information is all on my fingertips. I used to have to go to the record store and I hoped they had the record I was looking for." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, he said, "I know it's a big improvement. I had hit songs at a time when records were sold and I got paid. I really worry about all the young artists. How are they going to live their dreams? I couldn't believe it passed unanimously. Nothing is unanimous these days." Tempchin defined the word success as "happiness, fulfillment, family and staying connected with real life and feeling good." For more information on 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jack Tempchin, check out his The actual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on June 13 in New York City. "It feels super great," he said. "I have never really won anything before, or was voted into anything, and this is the best thing I could possibly want to be involved in."He noted that he is a fan of his fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Tom T. Hall and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.A prolific songwriter Tempchin has penned such Eagles classics as "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Already Gone," "The Girl From Yesterday," "It's Your World Now" and "Somebody." In his live shows, Tempchin revealed that he performs his own versions of his hit songs. "I've been a player. I've released 12 albums already, and I am making a new album in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Gary Nicholson," he said.On his songwriting inspirations, Tempchin said, "I've always had a song in my head. I used to walk around the neighborhood whistling songs. I would walk around playing the harmonica. I just always loved songs. I started writing them and I loved it."He continued, "I go down to the beach each day, sit on a cliff and I just write new songs each day. I just finished a song yesterday. It is called 'Always Magic When the Sun Goes Down,' about how people have been watching the sunset since the beginning of time. That's what I am most excited about: the new songs that I am writing. That's what really matters."For young and aspiring songwriters, Tempchin said, "Try to play songs live for people. That way, you instantly feel when you sing the songs to somebody. You test to see if they are getting it or not. That way, you find out what's working and what is not. It's all about communicating with the other person and making them feel some emotion."Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, "You need to be lucky and you need to ride the wave."On the impact of technology on the music business, Tempchin said, "I can't find a way to get paid as a musician, it's really a dilemma. I don't see how young musicians are doing it. On the other hand, it's the greatest music time in history. It's an exciting adventure. If I am interested in any music, the information is all on my fingertips. I used to have to go to the record store and I hoped they had the record I was looking for."Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, he said, "I know it's a big improvement. I had hit songs at a time when records were sold and I got paid. I really worry about all the young artists. How are they going to live their dreams? I couldn't believe it passed unanimously. Nothing is unanimous these days."Tempchin defined the word success as "happiness, fulfillment, family and staying connected with real life and feeling good."For more information on 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jack Tempchin, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Jack Tempchin, songwriters hall of fame, Eagles, Songwriter Jack Tempchin songwriters hall of ... Eagles Songwriter