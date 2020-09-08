Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Las Vegas - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Medley of the iconic musical duo Righteous Brothers chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming livestream shows at The Space Las Vegas. "Performing with Bucky [Heard] has been great. He's a great singer and a wonderful guy. I couldn't ask for a better partner. He's a hard worker and he has a beautiful family. I lucked out," Medley added. The inaugural episode will feature such special musical guests as Paul Shaffer and John Stamos; moreover, later in September, there will be a special celebration in honor of Medley's upcoming 80th birthday. "Paul and John are both really good friends and they are great guys. That will be a lot of fun to have them both chime in," he said. "I can't believe I am going to be 80 years old, and I am still singing songs that I recorded 55 years ago." This series will stream live from The Space Las Vegas has partnered up with On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Streaming is brand new to me. Technology is not my main focus, so I don't know a lot about this. The livestreams will be fun to do because I've been cooped up in the house since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. I am really looking forward to doing these shows." The Righteous Brothers are known for such classic hits as "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," "Ebb Tide," "Soul and Inspiration," "Rock and Roll Heaven," as well as their popular rendition of "Unchained Melody." "All of our songs are like our children. You love them all for different reasons. It's hard not to love 'Unchained Melody' and 'You'v Lost That Lovin' Feelin'." They are pioneers of blue-eyed soul. Bill Medley's mantel holds a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and an American Music Award. His chart-topping duet, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" with Jennifer Warnes, from the hit film Dirty Dancing It went on to sell over 32 million units worldwide. In 2014, released his memoir, The Time of My Life, published by Da Capo Press. "I love that song too," he said with a sweet laugh. Shortly before Bobby Hatfield passed away, in 2003, the Righteous Brothers were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by the "Piano Man" Billy Joel. "That was pretty amazing. It's a great thing to know that the industry recognizes you and gives you a stamp of approval. It was really wonderful to get their stamp of approval," he said. Medley extended his appreciation for Billy Joel inducting them into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Billy Joel is great. He has been a fan for a long time and he's a good friend. That was very sweet of him to do that. He is just a great guy and it was a real honor to have him to induct us," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the music and entertainment business, Medley said, "I love to do it and I've been very fortunate. We've had a second career with the Righteous Brothers at the end of the '80s with all the songs and the movies. If you love what you do, just keep doing it and don't stop. That's why I am still around." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Medley said, "I've had the time of my life and I'm having the time of my life." For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to "run like a deer." "Listen, if you love it, give it all you've got and things will happen. You need to love singing, performing, dancing, or whatever the case may be. You can't be in this business to get girls or to get money. It's a one in a million shot. You need to believe in dreams and you need to believe in magic," he explained. 