Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Granger Smith chatted with me about his latest single "Happens Like That," his headlining concert at Irving Plaza in New York, as well as his plans for the future. Smith's latest radio single "Happens Like That" sits at No. 20 on the When asked what motivates him each day, he said, "Seeing the fans growing, and singing along, and feeling passionate about the music that they are sharing, that is a very driving motivator for me. To see growth in everything that we've done. As the shows grow, and as the interaction grows on social media, we are able to continue feeding that." He listed "Everybody Lives," as well as "Stutter" and "4 Wheel Drive" as his personal favorite tunes off his latest studio effort, When the Good Guys Win, which was released on Wheelhouse Records. For his fans, he said, "The fans are everything to me. They inspire and motivate me. They are the reason behind everything that we do. They keep me going and they keep me alive. It all stars with them." Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music scene, Smith said, "It's night and day. I attribute all of my success to modern technology. I started my career putting flyers on people's cars, underneath their windshield wipers, and we've come very far since those days. There are good arguments that without us embracing technology, we wouldn't have been able to get the message out to the masses before we got a record deal." Regarding his daily use of technology in his music routine, Smith said, "It's a daily routine. I record most of my albums, and do all the edits on the bus and on the road. We record songwriting demos on the bus, and sing everything right here on the bus, and that's all allowed by technology. We upload on Dropbox, and that's a huge deal." Smith continued, "Vinyl is a great collector's item and people enjoy listening to it. Anytime you have a huge movement, like digital, you're going to have the alternative movement of people that want to embrace both sides. People are listening to vinyl that way, and they are using it to get autographs and to hang on their walls." His When the Good Guys Win album is available on To learn more about country star Granger Smith, check out his On January 18, Smith headlined Irving Plaza in New York City, for a sold-out venue, which garnered a rave review from Digital Journal . "The show was good! It was the first time we played full band in New York City. It was an honor to play it, Irving Plaza is a historic venue, so to have people there singing along was even better," he said.Smith's latest radio single "Happens Like That" sits at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts , after charting for 30 weeks. "It feels great! It's a lot of work, and to finally catch some traction, you can tell that the fans are hearing it a lot more, and the fans know the words a lot better. It's a great feeling all around," he said.When asked what motivates him each day, he said, "Seeing the fans growing, and singing along, and feeling passionate about the music that they are sharing, that is a very driving motivator for me. To see growth in everything that we've done. As the shows grow, and as the interaction grows on social media, we are able to continue feeding that."He listed "Everybody Lives," as well as "Stutter" and "4 Wheel Drive" as his personal favorite tunes off his latest studio effort, When the Good Guys Win, which was released on Wheelhouse Records.For his fans, he said, "The fans are everything to me. They inspire and motivate me. They are the reason behind everything that we do. They keep me going and they keep me alive. It all stars with them."On the impact of technology on the country music scene, Smith said, "It's night and day. I attribute all of my success to modern technology. I started my career putting flyers on people's cars, underneath their windshield wipers, and we've come very far since those days. There are good arguments that without us embracing technology, we wouldn't have been able to get the message out to the masses before we got a record deal."Regarding his daily use of technology in his music routine, Smith said, "It's a daily routine. I record most of my albums, and do all the edits on the bus and on the road. We record songwriting demos on the bus, and sing everything right here on the bus, and that's all allowed by technology. We upload on Dropbox, and that's a huge deal."Smith continued, "Vinyl is a great collector's item and people enjoy listening to it. Anytime you have a huge movement, like digital, you're going to have the alternative movement of people that want to embrace both sides. People are listening to vinyl that way, and they are using it to get autographs and to hang on their walls."His When the Good Guys Win album is available on iTunes To learn more about country star Granger Smith, check out his official website More about Granger Smith, Country, happens like that Granger Smith Country happens like that