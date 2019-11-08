Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Roslyn - British singer-songwriter Denny Laine (known for his work with The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney and Wings) chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows in New York. He shared that his songwriting is inspired by "everything." "Traveling, and I write about what is going on around me. I am like a journalist really," he explained. On December 6, he will be playing at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island, and on the following day, December 7, he will be performing at Iridium in New York City. Both of these shows will be with The Moody Wing Band. "It's a show with songs from Band on the Run album, and the first Moody Blues album I was on called The Magnificent Moodies. I will also be doing some other songs that I am known for," he said. "Come out and see us and tell your friends. It is going to be a good night." In 2018, Laine was inducted into the coveted Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Do your own tunes as much as you can. Stay in there, since a lot of people get out of the business." On being an artist in this digital age, Laine said, "The digital age is good for the business. It's just another tool. You have to learn how to do it and you need to be up-to-date. We developed all that from the early days, and we were a part of the invention of computers and synthesizers. We were making videos and promotional movies years ago. That was all part of our heritage too." Laine expressed his love for the resurgence of vinyl. "Vinyl is something that has a certain sound to it," he said. On his definition of the word success, he said, "Once you become popular and you've got a good following. That's good enough success and that's all you need really. Also, if you have a good fan-base." For young and aspiring musicians and bands, he said, "I like all kinds and styles of music, as long as it is good. Whatever your interests are, you need to make it your own. Copying is a start, but then start to develop your own style as much as possible and stick with it since it will get popular eventually." To learn more about British singer-songwriter Denny Laine and his solo music, check out his Laine is a Grammy award-winning artist and founding member of The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney and Wings. Throughout his career in the music business, he has also worked with various members of The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, The Zombies, and The Hollies, among others.He shared that his songwriting is inspired by "everything." "Traveling, and I write about what is going on around me. I am like a journalist really," he explained.On December 6, he will be playing at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island, and on the following day, December 7, he will be performing at Iridium in New York City. Both of these shows will be with The Moody Wing Band. "It's a show with songs from Band on the Run album, and the first Moody Blues album I was on called The Magnificent Moodies. I will also be doing some other songs that I am known for," he said. "Come out and see us and tell your friends. It is going to be a good night."In 2018, Laine was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a band member of The Moody Blues. "It's not something that happens in England so it's very prestigious. It is an honor to be accepted at last," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "Do your own tunes as much as you can. Stay in there, since a lot of people get out of the business."On being an artist in this digital age, Laine said, "The digital age is good for the business. It's just another tool. You have to learn how to do it and you need to be up-to-date. We developed all that from the early days, and we were a part of the invention of computers and synthesizers. We were making videos and promotional movies years ago. That was all part of our heritage too."Laine expressed his love for the resurgence of vinyl. "Vinyl is something that has a certain sound to it," he said.On his definition of the word success, he said, "Once you become popular and you've got a good following. That's good enough success and that's all you need really. Also, if you have a good fan-base."For young and aspiring musicians and bands, he said, "I like all kinds and styles of music, as long as it is good. Whatever your interests are, you need to make it your own. Copying is a start, but then start to develop your own style as much as possible and stick with it since it will get popular eventually."To learn more about British singer-songwriter Denny Laine and his solo music, check out his official Facebook page More about denny laine, The Moody Blues, Singersongwriter, British, Paul mccartney denny laine The Moody Blues Singersongwriter British Paul mccartney