Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall of the iconic duo Daryl Hall & John Oates chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Live From Daryl's House." Speaking of incredible experiences, one that stands out includes having veteran rock singer-songwriter and producer Hall shared that his songwriting and music are both inspired by "life experiences." "Everything and anything. Sometimes, good things, sometimes bad things. Observation, experience, and travel. Songwriting is an extension of the way my mind works. I get experiences in my head and I throw them back out musically," he explained. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I became one of the first artists to make use of that. Live From Daryl's House was a groundbreaking show that nobody was doing. My format was made for that medium. The whole idea is there is no audience other than audience on the other side of the camera. That is all too appropriate right now because it's the only thing that exists. In those days, that was a revolutionary alternative to live performance. I thrive easily in both areas: I like playing to the camera and I like playing obviously to a lot of people." He acknowledged that there has been a resurgence of vinyl. "Vinyl is superior and it makes the music sound right," he said. "In my opinion, lots of good music was recorded for vinyl, and it was the golden age of popular music. I'm glad that people are into vinyl. It's a good thing. Vinyl is a story that has a beginning, middle, and an end." Daryl Hall & John Oates Stuart Berg This past February, Daryl Hall & John Oates performed at Madison Square Garden in New York and their show earned a favorable review from In 2014, Daryl Hall & John Oates were inducted into the coveted Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, he said, "I exist in spite of the music business. The music business never did me any favors. Music wins out because people care about music, and I am very happy about that." "My beginnings defined me very much," he said. "I grew up in Philadelphia. Individually and together, John [Oates] and I created our own version of the sound of Philadelphia using regional elements and that really affects everything that I do. No matter what I do, it all comes down to the Philadelphia mentality as far as music goes." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Hall said, "Sitting around waiting for something to happen." For young and aspiring musicians, he remarked, "Get out there and play. Right now, it's impossible. Try to make as much music as you can in your home studio. Prepare to get out in the world and play it for people when you finally can." Hall defined the word success as "the freedom to do what I want as much as possible" and the "flexibility to follow my instincts." "That's freedom and success to me," he explained. 