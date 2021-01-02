Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising Long Island country singer-songwriter Dan Reardon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his music career and his upcoming new music. "In terms of songwriting and lyrics, many of the lyrics stem from personal experiences both positive and not so much, both things that have impacted me directly and through experiences that I’ve observed. I try not to force lyrics, but sometimes I feel just so damn compelled and inspired that I have to write down all of my emotions onto paper," he elaborated. On being a singer-songwriter in the digital age, he said, "I have mixed feelings about this." "On the one hand, I think there is no better time to be an artist putting your music out into the universe. There are so many outlets and opportunities to be heard. In the same vein, I feel like some of the authenticity has been lost because many artists who are on the rise have been brought to stardom through platforms that do not focus on musical talent and authenticity," he explained. His song "Backseat Love" will be released on January 29, 2021. "The new single is called 'Backseat Love' and I think the imagery of the song closely relates to the lust and love that I felt over a girl when I was writing at a very vulnerable time of my life. I also love the guitar riffs on that track," he exclaimed. Particularly impressive about that song was that it was featured in The Young and The Restless on CBS. "It felt amazing. Actually, 'Backseat Love' is one of the tracks that I did get featured on the show. It's really exhilarating and weird to hear your music on the show while you are watching lovebird actors delve into their scenes. It's like, 'Is that really my song in the background?' It's cool to think that my song is contributing to the overall experience for the audience," he said. Reardon opened up about performing at His previous songs "Reverie" and "The Road" were both well-received. "The success actually has really been great. I've felt so much love and a great buzz regarding the new country music. I really feel that I’m on the right path. I think between the two, I've amazed 200,000 streams in less than a year? Not too shabby for a small-town Long Island guy," he explained. "The Road" is available on digital service providers by On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "I feel like my life has been a roller coaster over the past few years and I’ve endured a lot of personal pain; however, I’m grateful to come out on top and to keep striving towards all of my goals. I’d say if I had to give it a title it would be, 'The comeback is greater than the setback'." For me, success is achieving my goals and is defined by mental and spiritual happiness.""Reverie" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Long Island country musician Dan Reardon and his music, follow him on Instagram and check out his website