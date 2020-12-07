Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Tyler Rich chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Real Love," his new music, life during the quarantine, and dream collaboration choices. "The more you look for it, the more you end up in crazy relationship situations that you probably shouldn't be in. As soon as you stop looking, you find the one that you are supposed to end up with. We wrote a song about the process of finding real love and what it's like when you finally do," he added. On life during the quarantine, he said, "We are surviving as best as we can. I have been in Los Angeles since March, for the most part. We have been out here ever since and we are trying to stay productive and working in my home studio and doing all of the hands-on actual production work, which I had never done before." "This year, I have been connecting with fans in so many different ways such as Instagram Lives. We have created some lasting relationships with new fans and we have allowed them into our homes quite literally," he said. "I have been jamming on my couch with my guitar for a long time." For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Just do it. I know so many people that sit around for so long since they are afraid to try it and they are afraid to fail. It's the awkward shows and writing songs that people hate that makes you better and better. The biggest piece of advice is to get out there and do everything that you can. Get out and do it." Rich listed Chelsea Cutler and Halsey as his dream female duet choices in music. "I would love to do something with them, they both have captivating voices," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "What's Next?" He defined the word success as "continuing to sell tickets and grow." "Streaming and radio are both incredible and it shows us what fans are loving but to me, it's about tickets to shows. It's exciting to get out there in 2021," he said. His album Two Thousand Miles is available on all digital service providers by To learn more about Tyler Rich, check out his He opened up about his song "Real Love." "We wrote that in 2018. My buddy, Andy, was about to get engaged and I was getting closed to getting married. It talks about the hell and the rat race that you go through trying to find the one," he said."The more you look for it, the more you end up in crazy relationship situations that you probably shouldn't be in. As soon as you stop looking, you find the one that you are supposed to end up with. We wrote a song about the process of finding real love and what it's like when you finally do," he added.On life during the quarantine, he said, "We are surviving as best as we can. I have been in Los Angeles since March, for the most part. We have been out here ever since and we are trying to stay productive and working in my home studio and doing all of the hands-on actual production work, which I had never done before.""This year, I have been connecting with fans in so many different ways such as Instagram Lives. We have created some lasting relationships with new fans and we have allowed them into our homes quite literally," he said. "I have been jamming on my couch with my guitar for a long time."For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Just do it. I know so many people that sit around for so long since they are afraid to try it and they are afraid to fail. It's the awkward shows and writing songs that people hate that makes you better and better. The biggest piece of advice is to get out there and do everything that you can. Get out and do it."Rich listed Chelsea Cutler and Halsey as his dream female duet choices in music. "I would love to do something with them, they both have captivating voices," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "What's Next?"He defined the word success as "continuing to sell tickets and grow." "Streaming and radio are both incredible and it shows us what fans are loving but to me, it's about tickets to shows. It's exciting to get out there in 2021," he said.His album Two Thousand Miles is available on all digital service providers by clicking here . "We spent a long time on the album, a few years actually. We put it in a very specific order. I hope they are diving in and that they are falling in love with the new music, and falling in love all over again with the old music. Even the old songs on the album have their own chapter in the book, the way it has been written out in 11 different chapters. The songs hit a little different when they are listened to in that specific order," he said.To learn more about Tyler Rich, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Tyler Rich, Country, Artist, real love Tyler Rich Country Artist real love