Country star Canaan Smith chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest single "Colder Than You" and life during quarantine.
"Quarantine has been good," he said. "It has been great to have this home life and this time with my daughter, Virginia, because she is so young and everything changes so fast. I am not used to being home so much and doing all of this housework. My wife, Christy, is a great mom to Virginia."
Smith co-produced "Colder Than You" with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. It was co-penned by Smith, Corey Crowder, and Jared Mullins. "Brian and Tyler are the best, we have so much together. It feels good to have a song on the radio again," he admitted. "We just got Chicago added yesterday, so that it's showing signs of a good future."
He revaled that there is a new music video in the works for "Colder Than You" and he hopes to film that in the next week or so. "It will have a cool concept to it," he foreshadowed.
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Coming Home."
Smith had kind words towards Noah Schnacky, who opened for him on his "Pour Decisions" Tour. "I love that guy. Noah's a good dude. He is really talented, he knows how to entertain, and I really think he has a future ahead of him," he said.
"Colder Than You" by Canaan Smith is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. "I want the fans to know that I have a new full album coming soon," he said. "None of the songs that I have released so far will be included on there with the exception of 'Colder Than You'. I'm trying to be honest in my storytelling and I'm having a blast doing it. I am excited for the fans to hear what I have to say and come along for the ride."
For more information on country artist Canaan Smith and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and his website.