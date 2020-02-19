Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Emerging country singer-songwriter Charlie McNeal chatted with Digital Journal about his music and songwriting inspirations, plans for 2020, and his dream collaboration choices. Regarding his motivations, he said, "I have this passion for entertaining people along with a massive appreciation for country music. My drive for making music I would want to listen to and my love for sharing it with folks every night inspires me literally every day." "I also write music about me, or my family, or my friends," he said. "The most recent stuff I'm touring with (unrecorded or released) is stuff I am living. My relationship inspires some of my best songs. My experience on tour, a lot of aspects of my life are really intertwined with my style and my songs." McNeal also opened up about his biggest musical influences. "Oh man growing up, especially as a young man in high school, I would listen to Waylon Jennings all the time. He was really the first country artist I was introduced to and loved, and that hasn’t changed. I am based out of a town called Arroyo Grande, CA, which is about two hours away from Bakersfield, so Merle Haggard and Dwight Yoakam were always playing around the house. I love Eric Church and Brad Paisley are big inspirations as well. I really was blessed by this great music," he explained. On the impact of streaming services on the music business, he said, "I think Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, and all the streaming services are great. Yes, that means people aren't purchasing physical CDs much anymore but that’s just the way of the world right now. People listen to what they want to listen to and how they want to listen to it and I think it’s great. Ever since Spotify took off, there is a huge market for what people were missing on the radio, and it's changing everything. Huge stars are being created from just being included in playlists on streaming services. I think it's incredible." "Technology plays an important role in my music," he said. "I connect with my fans on Instagram and my music is available on all the streaming services. It’s not something I obsess over of course, but it’s nice to have that connection with the world really." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Man, I'm a young aspiring musician myself, but I guess for people who are really just starting to write or play or whatever, I have this to say: be proud of what you’re doing and do it with confidence. That will usually lead you down the right path. It's easy to get caught up in the trends of the business, but there will always be a market for musicians who are simply the best. That's really all I can say, just remember you’re in it for the long haul so enjoy it and work your ass off." 