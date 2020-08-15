Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Veteran musician Carmine Giglio chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing "Live on the Porch" with Mike DelGuidice at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. On life in quarantine, Giglio responded, "It has been good. My house, my trees and my lawn have never looked better, so it has been fine." Quarantine has afforded him the chance to get productive in a creative and artistic standpoint. "I have been working with Mike [DelGuidice] in the studio, so he has a couple of nice things coming out, which is good. It was a privilege to play on them." He shared that his music is "inspired by listening to other amazing musicians and other great music as well." When asked about his dream collaboration choices in music, Giglio remarked, "I once heard Don Henley say that he would like to do a duo project with Billy Joel. I would love to be part of that. That would be my dream collaboration. Also, it would be great to work with LeAnn Rimes again. That was one of the highlights of my career." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Right now, it's called 'A New Chapter'." For Big Shot fans and supporters, he expressed his appreciation. "Thanks for your support and for coming out. Thanks for not being afraid to come out. Hopefully, we will see many more of them in the near future," he said. "'Live on the Porch' is amazing," he admitted. "It's great to be back and it's great to be playing. I was at Mulcahy's yesterday as well."On life in quarantine, Giglio responded, "It has been good. My house, my trees and my lawn have never looked better, so it has been fine."Quarantine has afforded him the chance to get productive in a creative and artistic standpoint. "I have been working with Mike [DelGuidice] in the studio, so he has a couple of nice things coming out, which is good. It was a privilege to play on them."He shared that his music is "inspired by listening to other amazing musicians and other great music as well."When asked about his dream collaboration choices in music, Giglio remarked, "I once heard Don Henley say that he would like to do a duo project with Billy Joel. I would love to be part of that. That would be my dream collaboration. Also, it would be great to work with LeAnn Rimes again. That was one of the highlights of my career."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Right now, it's called 'A New Chapter'."For Big Shot fans and supporters, he expressed his appreciation. "Thanks for your support and for coming out. Thanks for not being afraid to come out. Hopefully, we will see many more of them in the near future," he said. Giglio also serves as the musical director of Alexa Ray Joel, the daughter of Billy Joel. More about Carmine Giglio, Big Shot, Billy joel, Tribute, mulcahy's Carmine Giglio Big Shot Billy joel Tribute mulcahy s