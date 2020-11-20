Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Brazilian brothers Lugui and Pedrão of the Cat Dealers chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their recent DJ Magazine recognition and their music career. On their music and songwriting inspirations, they said, "It depends a lot on the song. Sometimes we already have an idea of which way we wanna go or how we want it to sound and start producing from there, other times we receive vocals that we really love and get inspired by them. We have a soundline that we like to go with, so we usually use it as the base for our productions and get inspired along the way, many times by testing the sounds." They opened up about being artists in the digital age, at a time when streaming is so popular. "We think it’s quite cool, because it facilitates the access to the music, not only for those who want to listen to it, but also for those who want to work with it, it’s more democratic in a way," they said. "The streaming platforms help people get in touch with new music and to discover songs and artists that they might enjoy, which is a major breakthrough, so they’re a very important part of the music industry nowadays. From a producer standpoint, we also learned a lot in the beginning of our careers from the internet and there’s a new generation of DJs and producers learning from tutorials and masterclasses so that’s absolutely something that’s been helping the growth of electronic music around the world," they elaborated. On life during the quarantine, they said, "It hasn’t been easy, like for most people, especially since it’s taking so long, but we tried to make the most out of it. We focused on our work and started producing a lot, we worked on a bunch of tracks since the quarantine started and that part was great. But we also get frustrated sometimes, we had so many plans for this year, we were going to play in some amazing festivals, like Tomorrowland, Mysteryland and Lollapalooza Brazil, and were going on tour in North America, but it all had to be put on hold. We really miss the stage, not being able to play live for the crowd is for sure the one thing we miss the most." For young and inspiring artists, they said, "Study a lot and don’t give up! It will be hard sometimes, probably some people will try to talk you out of it, but stay strong, if that’s what you really want, then go for it. It isn’t an easy path, so you have to focus, be continually learning, and trying to get to know what’s going on in the music world, don’t limit yourself." Cat Dealers listed Skrillex and Eric Prydz as their dream collaboration choices in music. "One of our biggest inspirations since the very beginning of the project is Skrillex, so we have to pick him. It would be a dream come true to collaborate with him and to see him working on a song with us. The other artist we’d choose is probably Eric Prydz. We admire him really much, and not only his tracks, but everything about the project, his shows are definitely an inspiration for us, so it would be amazing to work with him too," they said. Regarding their definition of success, they said, "We believe that every time we achieve a goal it’s a step into success, so we would define it as closer to achieving your dreams and expectations as possible. We are super lucky to be able to say that we have already accomplished many of our career goals, and we’re really grateful for it, but we still have so many objectives to conquer, not only on the professional side but in life as a whole. You should never settle your dreams. Success is not about having a big name or making tons of money, but having a fulfilling life." For their fans and supporters, they said, "We want to thank them, there would be no Cat Dealers without them, we say that a lot, but that's because it's true. They are the reason we can do what you do for a living. So thank you, stay strong, and hope to see you all again very soon, cause we really miss you." They made the 2020 DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll at No. 52. "It was awesome," they exclaimed. "We really didn't know what to expect, since this year has been so crazy. Because of the pandemic, the entire campaign was a lot different and we had to rely on different types of content for social media, but once again our fans were amazing and really helped us through this journey. Making the Top 100 DJs poll for the fourth time in a row is beyond words, we're just really grateful." 