Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bonnie Tyler, affectionately known as the "First Lady of Pop-Rock," chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest album "The Best is Yet to Come." On the song selection process for the new album The Best is Yet To Come, she said, "It just came so naturally. In between touring with my band, I have been flying back and forth to London to work in the studio with David Mackay, and we were trying out some of the demos that were sent." From this collection, she listed "When The Lights Go Down" and the title track as her personal favorite tracks. The Grammy-nominated songstress revealed that she is motivated by the songs. "When they send me these demos, I just can't wait to get to the studio to record them," she said. "We already have songs for another album. The Best is Yet to Come was finished before COVID anyway and we have been getting great feedback on it." On being an artist in the digital age, she noted that it has changed the music business. "That's the way it is and you need to get on with it," she said. "I've always been a live artist anyway, that's what I love doing the best. I am really looking forward to adding some of these new songs to my show. I will always do the old favorites, of course. I never get tired of singing them." She noted that although she recorded "The Best" before Tina Turner by two years, she praised Turner's rendition as "fabulous." "Tina's version came a few years later and it's fantastic," she said. "People used to call me the female Rod Stewart," she admitted. "I did a duet with Rod on my last album Between the Earth and the Stars called 'Battle of the Sexes'. We did a vinyl version of the last album and I thought that was a great idea. You can't beat the vinyl. When I was young, I used to sit in my room and look at the cover of whatever I was listening to at the time, and you see something different." Tyler enjoyed performing a duet of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" with Joe Jonas and DNCE during the total solar eclipse back in August of 2017 at Oasis of the Seas. "That was fabulous on the ship and it was so much fun," she said. She hopes that things will start to get back to normal soon, "whatever the new normal is." "I see many silver linings in this quarantine," she said. "When people get vaccinated, they will be so happy just to live a normal life again. I don't think anybody is going to take anything for granted anymore. We still need to be really careful." On the key to longevity in the music business, she responded, "You need to love what you are doing. I don't need to do it, I just love to do it. When I got into the business at 17.5 years old, all I wanted to do was to sing with a band, and I was having a blast and I got discovered quite by accident. I ended up going to London and doing some demos. I didn't make an effort to get a record deal or anything. I love what I do, and that's the way it should be." Tyler opened up about the perennial commercial success of her signature song "Total Eclipse of the Heart." "It's a wonderful song," she said. "It's evergreen and it's still being played now." She listed Bruce Springsteen as her dream male duet choice in music. "I would love to sing with him. Imagine that. Oh my God," she said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, "The Best is Yet to Come." For young and aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to get some experience. "I would just form a band and go rehearse in the garage, get some experience and write songs. It's all about the songs," she said. She defined the word success as "making sure that her family doesn't struggle in any way." "That is success for me, to help others as well," she said. "Your health is the most important thing." The Best is Yet to Come is available on digital service providers by To learn more about pop-rock queen Her illustrious career in the music business has spanned five decades and she has made music history with her instantly recognizable, powerful voice that blends grit, emotion, and range. Her ubiquitous hit singles include "It's A Heartache," "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," and "Holding Out For A Hero." To date, she has sold over 100 million units and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards.On the song selection process for the new album The Best is Yet To Come, she said, "It just came so naturally. In between touring with my band, I have been flying back and forth to London to work in the studio with David Mackay, and we were trying out some of the demos that were sent."From this collection, she listed "When The Lights Go Down" and the title track as her personal favorite tracks.The Grammy-nominated songstress revealed that she is motivated by the songs. "When they send me these demos, I just can't wait to get to the studio to record them," she said. "We already have songs for another album. The Best is Yet to Come was finished before COVID anyway and we have been getting great feedback on it."On being an artist in the digital age, she noted that it has changed the music business. "That's the way it is and you need to get on with it," she said. "I've always been a live artist anyway, that's what I love doing the best. I am really looking forward to adding some of these new songs to my show. I will always do the old favorites, of course. I never get tired of singing them."She noted that although she recorded "The Best" before Tina Turner by two years, she praised Turner's rendition as "fabulous." "Tina's version came a few years later and it's fantastic," she said."People used to call me the female Rod Stewart," she admitted. "I did a duet with Rod on my last album Between the Earth and the Stars called 'Battle of the Sexes'. We did a vinyl version of the last album and I thought that was a great idea. You can't beat the vinyl. When I was young, I used to sit in my room and look at the cover of whatever I was listening to at the time, and you see something different."Tyler enjoyed performing a duet of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" with Joe Jonas and DNCE during the total solar eclipse back in August of 2017 at Oasis of the Seas. "That was fabulous on the ship and it was so much fun," she said.She hopes that things will start to get back to normal soon, "whatever the new normal is." "I see many silver linings in this quarantine," she said. "When people get vaccinated, they will be so happy just to live a normal life again. I don't think anybody is going to take anything for granted anymore. We still need to be really careful."On the key to longevity in the music business, she responded, "You need to love what you are doing. I don't need to do it, I just love to do it. When I got into the business at 17.5 years old, all I wanted to do was to sing with a band, and I was having a blast and I got discovered quite by accident. I ended up going to London and doing some demos. I didn't make an effort to get a record deal or anything. I love what I do, and that's the way it should be."Tyler opened up about the perennial commercial success of her signature song "Total Eclipse of the Heart." "It's a wonderful song," she said. "It's evergreen and it's still being played now."She listed Bruce Springsteen as her dream male duet choice in music. "I would love to sing with him. Imagine that. Oh my God," she said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, "The Best is Yet to Come."For young and aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to get some experience. "I would just form a band and go rehearse in the garage, get some experience and write songs. It's all about the songs," she said.She defined the word success as "making sure that her family doesn't struggle in any way." "That is success for me, to help others as well," she said. "Your health is the most important thing."The Best is Yet to Come is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garnered a rave review from Digital Journal , being hailed as "stellar." "Thank you so much," she told her fans about her new album.To learn more about pop-rock queen Bonnie Tyler and her new music, check out her official homepage More about Bonnie Tyler, poprock, best is yet to come, Album Bonnie Tyler poprock best is yet to come Album