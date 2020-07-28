Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Iconic singer B.J. Thomas chatted with Digital Journal about the 50th anniversary of "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," which won an Academy Award for "Best Original Song." On celebrating 50 years with "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," he said, "That feels pretty good. Now, that it is here, it did go by pretty quick. It's a very powerful song that really has a lot of truth in it, and I have been very proud of it." He is a winner of five Grammy Awards, as well as a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee in 2014 for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head." "Those were just incredible. I am one of the luckiest guys ever," he admitted. Particularly impressive about B.J. Thomas is that he is one of Billboard's "Top 50 Most Played Artists" over the past five decades. "That's the thing that I am the most proud of," he said. "There are a few generations of the best music we've ever produced and it feels really good to be on that list." B.J. Thomas has sold in excess of 70 million albums all over the globe. He has secured eight No. 1 hit songs and 26 Top 10 singles throughout his five decade career in the music industry. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels good. I have done some recordings digitally and with software." For young and aspiring singers, Thomas said, "I was in a band by the time I was 15 years old. That's the best advice I can give anyone that wants to go into singing, entertaining or songwriting: you need to get involved in live entertainment. It all started with me from being in a band when I was very young." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a laugh, "Hell on Wheels." "I am at peace with myself when I am traveling and working. This has been a stressful time. I have been worried about my band and it has been frustrating since I can't record. It's a period of time where I can learn about myself," he said. "Thank you," he concluded for his longtime fans and supporters. "There are no words to describe how I feel about it now after all of these years. Fans still come out to hear my music. I can't thank the fans and all the songwriters and composers enough." B.J. Thomas defined the word success as "peace." "The music business is rather chaotic, and so is life in general," he said. "I have been married to the same beautiful lady for the past 52 years. I have three grown children and some grandchildren. Peace of mind is what it's all about." To learn more about acclaimed singer B.J. Thomas and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page 