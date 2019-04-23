Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Bass guitarist and background vocalist Anthony Campbell from the country band County Wide chatted with Digital Journal about their songs "Smalltown Boy" and "Home Grown," as well as his musical influences. Campbell continued, "This song is all about staying true to yourself and don't let others get you down or change you in any way. As with most of our songs, Aron came to us with the words and some ideas on how the song would go. From there, we all jump in and help write the music and the song formed into what it is now. It turned out great and the words were very well written by Aron." The band also released a new music video for "Home Grown." "We've been wanting to do a professional video for a while and we were approached by Top Line Productions out of Nashville about doing just that. Right away we meshed well and got along very good with Chad and Julie who own Top Line," he said. "We knew from that point forward that they would be the ones we wanted to shoot our first professional video. They felt like 'Home Grown' would be a great song for our first video as it is one of the more popular songs off the first album. We will have more to come with Top Line Productions for sure," he hinted. Campbell shared that County Wide's music is inspired by "personal experiences," as well as their "love for playing and making music." On the impact of technology on the music business, Campbell said, "Technology can be a very great and useful tool for musicians. It helps us to get our music out to people that otherwise wouldn't be able to get there hands on it. In the end game, that is all you can ask for is for new people to be introduced to your music and hopefully they like it and feel a connection to it." He also praised the Music Modernization Act for being a "terrific" thing. "As much as technology helps to get our music out, it can hurt you just as much. People don't buy old school CDs anymore, they download them. All musicians should be properly compensated for the music they create. There is a lot of hard work, sweat, and tears that go into making music," he said. Growing up, Campbell listened to such diverse genres of music as bluegrass, rock, rap, country, blues, orchestra, southern rock, and pop, among others. "I love all types of music and respect all different genres. If I had to pick the biggest influence on what has become my style of play it would probably be a mix between Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, and Hank Williams Jr. Those were some of my absolute favorites," he said. For County Wide fans, he concluded, "I can only hope that our music can somehow make or fans happier or give them something to relate to. At the end of the day, we write our songs on our life experiences. We hope to relate with our fans as much as possible. Both 'Smalltown Boy' and 'Home Grown' are great examples of this. Check out our music and look us up online. We would love to have you as a fan and for you to come to check us out." To learn more about the band County Wide, check out their County Wide Julie Ann Kirby On their song "Smalltown Boy," Campbell said, "It actually came about from all the false promises that have been offered to us. When you are in this business it seems like everyone that comes along wants to offer you something that they can't deliver on. After a while, you get numb to it and just do your own thing. This is typically when your real success comes."Campbell continued, "This song is all about staying true to yourself and don't let others get you down or change you in any way. As with most of our songs, Aron came to us with the words and some ideas on how the song would go. From there, we all jump in and help write the music and the song formed into what it is now. It turned out great and the words were very well written by Aron."The band also released a new music video for "Home Grown." "We've been wanting to do a professional video for a while and we were approached by Top Line Productions out of Nashville about doing just that. Right away we meshed well and got along very good with Chad and Julie who own Top Line," he said."We knew from that point forward that they would be the ones we wanted to shoot our first professional video. They felt like 'Home Grown' would be a great song for our first video as it is one of the more popular songs off the first album. We will have more to come with Top Line Productions for sure," he hinted.Campbell shared that County Wide's music is inspired by "personal experiences," as well as their "love for playing and making music."On the impact of technology on the music business, Campbell said, "Technology can be a very great and useful tool for musicians. It helps us to get our music out to people that otherwise wouldn't be able to get there hands on it. In the end game, that is all you can ask for is for new people to be introduced to your music and hopefully they like it and feel a connection to it."He also praised the Music Modernization Act for being a "terrific" thing. "As much as technology helps to get our music out, it can hurt you just as much. People don't buy old school CDs anymore, they download them. All musicians should be properly compensated for the music they create. There is a lot of hard work, sweat, and tears that go into making music," he said.Growing up, Campbell listened to such diverse genres of music as bluegrass, rock, rap, country, blues, orchestra, southern rock, and pop, among others. "I love all types of music and respect all different genres. If I had to pick the biggest influence on what has become my style of play it would probably be a mix between Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Lynyrd Skynyrd, Metallica, and Hank Williams Jr. Those were some of my absolute favorites," he said.For County Wide fans, he concluded, "I can only hope that our music can somehow make or fans happier or give them something to relate to. At the end of the day, we write our songs on our life experiences. We hope to relate with our fans as much as possible. Both 'Smalltown Boy' and 'Home Grown' are great examples of this. Check out our music and look us up online. We would love to have you as a fan and for you to come to check us out."To learn more about the band County Wide, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about County Wide, Anthony Campbell, Smalltown Boy, Home grown County Wide Anthony Campbell Smalltown Boy Home grown