Charlie Daniels to host 'Patriot Award Dinner' in Nashville

Charlie Daniels will host Patriot Award Dinner in Nashville's Palm Restaurant on September 18.

Charlie Daniels will be performing at this event with his special musical guest, country artist Chris Young. Decorated military veterans Mario Vigil and Chris Spence will make remarks for the evening. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Journey Home Project. This benefit is produced by his management team David Corlew and Associates, and television and radio personality Storme Warren from SiriusXM will serve as emcee.

Other guest speakers for the night will include such military veterans as Mark "Oz" Geist, Kyle E. Lamb, and David Rutherford, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Last month, on July 6, Daniels performed with The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws as part of the "Southern Rock Revival" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island.

On June 29, Daniels' inaugural "Veteran Impact Celebration" at The Grove at Williamson Place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was a success. Daniels presented them with a check for $100,000, which went to the Daniels Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

For more information on The Journey Home Project, visit its official homepage. To learn more about Charlie Daniels, check out his official website.