Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels revealed that he has reschedules his 2020 Volunteer Jam.

Charlie Daniels remarked that the Volunteer Jam is "alive and well" and shared that it is moving to February 22, 2021. "The Jam turns 46 years old this year and this could be the best one yet," he remarked, prior to adding that three new musical acts will be joining him in the rescheduled date in February. These include 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, as well as blues artist Cedric Burnside.

Other performers that were previously announced included acclaimed southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band, Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson, Charley Pride, The Gatlin Brothers, country duo Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, and Delbert McClinton, among others.

In this time of civil unrest and uncertainty, Daniels and event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers that have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee.

The Volunteer Jam is produced by Outback Presents in association with a partnership with David Corlew and Associates and the Conway Entertainment Group. It was originally scheduled for September 15 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, but now, it has been moved to February 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. EST.