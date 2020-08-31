By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Charlie Daniels Jr. is the son of country legend Charlie Daniels. He announced a new and different direction for his father's musical legacy. Digital Journal has the scoop. Daniels Jr. will lead Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. as company president; moreover, he will retain his duties as president of CDB Music, LLC. The son shared that he and his mother were both devastated over the passing of Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer On February 22, 2021, the music community will unite to honor the late global star at the 2021 Volunteer Jam, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It will feature performances by such diverse musical acts as Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, The Marshall Tucker Band, Charley Pride, The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, and so many others. The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform at the 2021 Volunteer Jam, in an effort to tip their hats and to immortalize the memory of their iconic frontman. To learn more about the life and legacy of Charlie Daniels, check out his Starting on Tuesday, September 1, Daniels' company, CDB, Inc., will be known as Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. The company will focus on product branding and licensing, various Charlie Daniels legacy projects and official merchandise.Daniels Jr. will lead Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. as company president; moreover, he will retain his duties as president of CDB Music, LLC.The son shared that he and his mother were both devastated over the passing of Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels , who passed away on July 6 at the age of 83. As the dust settles, they want to keep his memory and legacy alive, in an effort to pass it on and extend it to the future generations. As a result, they established a new company to do that. "We are excited for what the future holds," Daniels Jr. said.On February 22, 2021, the music community will unite to honor the late global star at the 2021 Volunteer Jam, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It will feature performances by such diverse musical acts as Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, The Marshall Tucker Band, Charley Pride, The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, and so many others.The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform at the 2021 Volunteer Jam, in an effort to tip their hats and to immortalize the memory of their iconic frontman.To learn more about the life and legacy of Charlie Daniels, check out his official website More about Charlie Daniels Jr, Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc, Country, hall of famer Charlie Daniels Jr Charlie Daniels Bran... Inc Country hall of famer