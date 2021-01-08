Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country music artist Charity Bowden chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new music, latest endeavors, the 2020 Miss Alabama pageant and she revealed her dream duet choices in the genre. Regarding her daily motivations as a musician, she said, "The thing that motivates me the most in everything I do is my faith. I am a big believer that God has given each of us gifts and we should use those for the betterment of others around us. I have always felt like music is a gift of mine and it gives me so many opportunities to do good for others around me." She opened up about her experience in The Voice, where she was a part of Team Miley Cyrus. "I was only 17 when my season aired. That time in anyone’s life is filled with a lot of growth. I think the most important thing I learned was how to be the person I am without the influence of other people. I gained some amazing friends because of the show," she said. In addition, Bowden was the runner-up in Miss Alabama 2020. "It was one of the most gratifying moments of my life. I cannot tell you how amazing all of the young women competing are. A lot of people do not know that the Miss America Organization is the leading provider of scholarships for women. This organization has completely paid for my education. I have been awarded approximately $230,000 in in-kind scholarships," she said. For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Never allow someone to intimidate you into changing who you are for 'fame.' Always be true to yourself and never apologize for being you." On her dream duet partners, she responded, "Since Hank Williams Sr. has passed on, I think I would have to go with Alan Jackson and Vince Gill." Bowden defined the word success as follows: "To me, true success means happiness with who you are." "There are so many people that think the key to success is financial. I do not believe this because we cannot take money with us when we leave this world," she explained. To learn more about country artist Charity Bowden, check out her "Lately, I have been focusing more on writing," she said about her latest endeavors in music. "My hope is that people will feel a connection with the music I am writing. Music is a way to have an emotional connection with others and I hope that the music I create allows others to see me through my music and to heal from what I share. The world has been in such a dark place and I would like to bring it a little light."Regarding her daily motivations as a musician, she said, "The thing that motivates me the most in everything I do is my faith. I am a big believer that God has given each of us gifts and we should use those for the betterment of others around us. I have always felt like music is a gift of mine and it gives me so many opportunities to do good for others around me."She opened up about her experience in The Voice, where she was a part of Team Miley Cyrus. "I was only 17 when my season aired. That time in anyone’s life is filled with a lot of growth. I think the most important thing I learned was how to be the person I am without the influence of other people. I gained some amazing friends because of the show," she said.In addition, Bowden was the runner-up in Miss Alabama 2020. "It was one of the most gratifying moments of my life. I cannot tell you how amazing all of the young women competing are. A lot of people do not know that the Miss America Organization is the leading provider of scholarships for women. This organization has completely paid for my education. I have been awarded approximately $230,000 in in-kind scholarships," she said.For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Never allow someone to intimidate you into changing who you are for 'fame.' Always be true to yourself and never apologize for being you."On her dream duet partners, she responded, "Since Hank Williams Sr. has passed on, I think I would have to go with Alan Jackson and Vince Gill."Bowden defined the word success as follows: "To me, true success means happiness with who you are." "There are so many people that think the key to success is financial. I do not believe this because we cannot take money with us when we leave this world," she explained.To learn more about country artist Charity Bowden, check out her YouTube page and her Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram More about Charity Bowden, Country, Artist, Music, miss alabama Charity Bowden Country Artist Music miss alabama