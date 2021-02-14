Chaka Khan earns nod for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Chaka Khan has secured a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. This marks her seventh career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, three of her previous nods were as a solo artist, the other four were as a member of Rufus. She is affectionately known as the "Queen of Funk," and she is a 10-time Grammy award-winning artist. Khan is the second most nominated act for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without being inducted after Chic. Aside from being the funk queen, she is credited for being a rock goddess, jazz singer, disco diva. Most importantly, she has transcended all of the above. At a time when audiences for rock and soul were splitting into different camps, her powerful and versatile voice represented the racial and social integration at the heart of rock and roll. Khan was influenced musically by such female trailblazers as Aretha Franklin and Joni Mitchell; moreover, Khan has served as an influence for the women that followed such as Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, and Sam Smith. Her recordings have stood the test of time and they continue to inspire her peers, fans, and the younger generations. To learn more about Chaka Khan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Khan is one of the seven female nominees on this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot. She is nominated alongside such female artists as Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige, and Kate Bush.This marks her seventh career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, three of her previous nods were as a solo artist, the other four were as a member of Rufus. She is affectionately known as the "Queen of Funk," and she is a 10-time Grammy award-winning artist. Khan is the second most nominated act for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without being inducted after Chic.Aside from being the funk queen, she is credited for being a rock goddess, jazz singer, disco diva. Most importantly, she has transcended all of the above. At a time when audiences for rock and soul were splitting into different camps, her powerful and versatile voice represented the racial and social integration at the heart of rock and roll.Khan was influenced musically by such female trailblazers as Aretha Franklin and Joni Mitchell; moreover, Khan has served as an influence for the women that followed such as Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, and Sam Smith. Her recordings have stood the test of time and they continue to inspire her peers, fans, and the younger generations.To learn more about Chaka Khan , check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Chaka khan, Rock and roll hall of fame, Funk, Grammy Chaka khan Rock and roll hall o... Funk Grammy