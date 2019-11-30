By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music All hail the "Queen of Pop" Celine Dion. She returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with her latest studio album "Courage." In addition, Courage landed in the Top 10 in over 10 countries worldwide and counting. It was released through Sony Music Canada and Columbia Records. Dion expressed her gratitude to the team of" songwriters, producers, engineers and musicians" that shared their talent with her to create something very special. As Digital Journal reported, Dion celebrated the album release at the drag bar, in New York City, where a drag karaoke contest was held, as well as a performance of "Flying On My Own." She will be touring North America in 2020 as part of her "Courage World Tour," as well as the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about her upcoming tour, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Celine Dion's latest studio offering, This marks her first time returning to the top spot on the Billboard charts in 17 years. Courage was her first English album in six years, as well as her fifth career chart-topper. As a result, Dion has earned a No. 1 album each decade for the last 30 years.In addition, Courage landed in the Top 10 in over 10 countries worldwide and counting. It was released through Sony Music Canada and Columbia Records.Dion expressed her gratitude to the team of" songwriters, producers, engineers and musicians" that shared their talent with her to create something very special.As Digital Journal reported, Dion celebrated the album release at the drag bar, Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City, where a drag karaoke contest was held, as well as a performance of "Flying On My Own."She will be touring North America in 2020 as part of her "Courage World Tour," as well as the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about her upcoming tour, check out her official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Celine Dion's latest studio offering, Courage , which was described as "stunning." More about Celine dion, Courage, Pop, Album Celine dion Courage Pop Album