Celine Dion celebrates album release at drag bar Lips in New York

Dion invited her fans to Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar
in New York City, where they participated in a drag karaoke contest, as well as a performance of her empowering single "Flying On My Own
" from her critically-acclaimed Courage
album.
The Grammy award-winning songstress will be appearing on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thanksgiving morning, which will be televised on NBC, which will feature a special debut performance from Courage
.
Her latest studio offering, Courage
, comprised of 16 tracks, is a blend of memorable ballads and up-tempo songs. It is her first English album in six years, and it is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about pop star Celine Dion and her music, check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.
.