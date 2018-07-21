Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic act Cazzette (Alexander Bjorklund) chatted with Digital Journal about his new "Stereo Mono" EP, which will be out on August 17. While it was extremely difficult for him to select a personal favorite song on the EP, he listed "Loving Feeling" as his favorite since it "offers something utterly unique to this EP" and it also "flirts with some of that French electronic music" that he grew up on. He collaborated with American singer-songwriter Parson James on "Missing You," and he praised him for his work. "I was really inspired when I heard Parson's vocal, and the song basically wrote itself. It is a pleasure to work with people like him because it allows you to focus on creativity entirely," he said. On his love for electronic music, Bjorklund said, "The best thing about being an artist and creating electronic music is that I have an infinite amount of possibilities at my fingertips. Every day I enter the studio with endless opportunities." Bjorklund noted that he would love to someday collaborate with such artists as Justice, The XX, Skrillex, Kanye West, Future Islands and James Blake. Digital transformation on electronic dance music On the impact of technology on the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, Bjorklund underscored that it is all about the streams. "I use my field recorder to collect samples for my songs," he said. "I also have an Acidlab Miami that I like and of course my true love, the fantastic JUNO 106 is equipment I use daily." For his fans, he concluded, "Stereo Mono is a new beginning for Cazzette, a fresh start for me as a solo artist. The duo that Cazzette used to be is now melting into one voice, revealing a refined direction of dance music. This EP represents a new phase as I reclaim my love for house music. It was created as an homage to my early experiences of dance music." Cazzette's "Missing You," featuring Parson James, is available on To learn more about Cazzette, check out his official "Selecting songs for Stereo Mono came naturally to me," said Bjorklund. "I went through songs created during the past year and picked my current favorites which would most resemble the house-oriented direction I'm going for."While it was extremely difficult for him to select a personal favorite song on the EP, he listed "Loving Feeling" as his favorite since it "offers something utterly unique to this EP" and it also "flirts with some of that French electronic music" that he grew up on.He collaborated with American singer-songwriter Parson James on "Missing You," and he praised him for his work. "I was really inspired when I heard Parson's vocal, and the song basically wrote itself. It is a pleasure to work with people like him because it allows you to focus on creativity entirely," he said.On his love for electronic music, Bjorklund said, "The best thing about being an artist and creating electronic music is that I have an infinite amount of possibilities at my fingertips. Every day I enter the studio with endless opportunities."Bjorklund noted that he would love to someday collaborate with such artists as Justice, The XX, Skrillex, Kanye West, Future Islands and James Blake.On the impact of technology on the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, Bjorklund underscored that it is all about the streams. "I use my field recorder to collect samples for my songs," he said. "I also have an Acidlab Miami that I like and of course my true love, the fantastic JUNO 106 is equipment I use daily."For his fans, he concluded, "Stereo Mono is a new beginning for Cazzette, a fresh start for me as a solo artist. The duo that Cazzette used to be is now melting into one voice, revealing a refined direction of dance music. This EP represents a new phase as I reclaim my love for house music. It was created as an homage to my early experiences of dance music."Cazzette's "Missing You," featuring Parson James, is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about Cazzette, check out his official Facebook page More about Cazzette, Electronic, Stereo Mono, Parson James Cazzette Electronic Stereo Mono Parson James