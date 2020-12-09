Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Christian music star Zach Williams chatted with Digital Journal about his latest Grammy nomination, his Dove Award win, his new Christmas single, and life during the quarantine. He has been nominated for four consecutive years. He won his first-ever Grammy two years ago for his album Chain Breaker. He has emerged as a perennial nominee being nominated since he released his single "Chain Breaker." At the 2020 GMA Dove Awards, Williams was recently named "Songwriter of the Year." "That was my favorite award, I love being a songwriter and it's great to be recognized by your peers for the work that you put in. That means a lot to me," he admitted. He has a new Christmas single, "Go Tell It On The Mountain" and a really cool video to go with it The song and video were both recorded at Muscle Shoals, Alabama, at the historic Fame Studios. "We started thinking of recording songs for a Christmas record during the quarantine. We recorded this song at Fame Studios. We took Christmas songs that everyone knew and we reimagined them. That was the vibe behind all of the songs that we recorded," he said. "Next year, we will have a full Christmas album to release," he foreshadowed. His latest studio offering, Rescue Story, continues to churn out great songs and has been yet another successful album release for him. "It feels great any time you write songs, especially when people are connecting with the music and resonating with it," he said. He has been doing some drive-in shows this past fall. "The drive-in shows were a godsend, that saved our year pretty much for my band and my crew. We were able to finish strong this year. It was great to see people at the shows, we couldn't have asked for anything better," he said. On his plans for 2021, he said, "We are definitely going to tour, I don't know what capacity, but we are booking shows and we are planning to be out there with the fans in some way." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Grateful for where I am at, and grateful for where God has brought me. I am grateful for what I have." On life during the quarantine, he said, "I am over it though, I am ready to get back to normal. I did a lot of cooking during the quarantine, and I spent time with my family, for the most part. The biggest thing for me during the pandemic was keeping my faith." Although it is hard for him to top his collaboration with Dolly Parton, he listed Lauren Daigle as his dream female collaboration choice in music. For his fans, Williams concluded, "I hope that the music that I am writing continues to connect with people. I hope people can find something in it that they can relate to." The biggest thing for me during the pandemic was keeping my faith."Although it is hard for him to top his collaboration with Dolly Parton, he listed Lauren Daigle as his dream female collaboration choice in music.For his fans, Williams concluded, "I hope that the music that I am writing continues to connect with people. I hope people can find something in it that they can relate to."