Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New Orleans - Tyler Hubbard from the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line chatted with Digital Journal about their Grammy nomination, their Allstate Fan Fest show and the impact of technology on the music scene.

"We will be ringing in the New Year Florida Georgia Line (FGL) style for sure," Hubbard said, about their upcoming show at the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans. "It will be one giant party that is free for all fans to come out and celebrate with us," he added.

Most recently, Florida Georgia Line scored their first career Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for "Meant to Be," their chart-topping collaboration with Bebe Rexha. What a whirlwind ride this year has been and it kind of feels like we're the new kids on the block again. To have this pat on the back from our peers is such an honor and we are super thankful."

When asked what inspired their music, Hubbard responded, "Every place we go, everything we do, and our families. "Our lives always inspire our music," he explained.

Regarding their plans for the future, "We have a new album coming out that we are really proud of, and this show will be the first of many, so everyone, get ready." "There will be more details on that soon," Hubbard hinted.

Speaking of their new album, their fourth studio effort, Can't Say I Ain't Country, will be available on February 15, 2019, via Big Machine Records.

On the impact of technology on the music business, Hubbard said, "Technology has allowed us to reach music fans all over the globe, and that's a connection we wouldn't have been able to make otherwise. That is really cool."

For their fans, Hubbard concluded, "The Allstate Fan Fest will be The New Year's Eve party to be at. It will be bringing the New Orleans community, as well as music and college football fans together. Brian Kelley (BK) and I are super-excited to join all the excitement to kick off 2019."

Their latest radio single "Talk You Out of It" is available on iTunes. To learn more about Florida Georgia Line, check out their official website and Facebook page.