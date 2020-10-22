Electronic DJ and producer Sam Feldt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This Sunday, we will do doing a live digital festival, which is part-conference and part-performance by me and the band, you can tune in and check out some new tunes," he said.
Feldt shared that he launched his own label Heartfeldt Records this past March. "I have been quite busy during the quarantine. Launching the label was a lot of work but a lot of fun," he said.
"I have been working on a lot of music and I have a new EP dropping next month. I am also working on an album for next year," he added.
On the silver lining in this pandemic, he said, "Quarantine has been good for my health. Being at home, I get to sleep more. That has been helpful and I am focused on music and products. I am re-launching Fangage next month."
He is big on sustainability and he founded his own foundation, the Heartfeldt Foundation.
On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I've always been focused on digital a lot, especially with Fangage. I have always been active on social media."
During the quarantine, he enjoys playing the FIFA video game on PlayStation, he took up fitness, as well as cooking. "I am taking part in a wine course so that is pretty cool," he said.
Regarding his dream collaboration choices in music, he listed London Grammar and Lana Del Rey. "I love voices with a lot of energy, emotion, and melancholy," he said.
On the title of the current chapter of his life, Feldt said, "Home Sweet Home," which ironically enough, is the title of his upcoming EP.
He offered the following inspiring words to his fans during the pandemic: "I see light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine coming soon and rapidly testing. I think we are at the end of this nightmare that we are in. I am hoping the festival season will resume in 2021."
Feldt defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success is super-personal," he said.
