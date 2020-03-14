Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent chatted with Digital Journal about becoming the newest member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry, and she expressed her love for "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely. Speaking of Seely, she collaborated with Vincent on "Like I Could," and it went No. 1 on the bluegrass charts. "Like I Could" was co-penned by Seely, Erin Enderlin, Bobby Tomberlin. "Jeannie sang it to me as we were driving around and it sounded so incredible. I loved that song so much. It's one that you never get tired of doing," Vincent said. "We will be debuting a new song that I wrote in Las Vegas." Jeannie Seely invites Rhonda Vincent to become Grand Ole Opry member Chris Hollo, Grand Ole Opry Her Opry invitation comes a few weeks after Vincent expressed her gratitude and appreciation to all of her fans who were just as thrilled as she was to become a Grand Ole Opry member. "There was a lady in Kentucky who started a letter-writing campaign. She had gotten 50 people to write letters to the Opry. This was so important to those people as it was to me and my family and I appreciate that very much. I thought that was amazing," she said. Two years ago, after being nominated seven times, Throughout her career in the music business, Vincent was crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) a record-breaking eight times. "Seven of those were consecutive wins, so that was pretty cool," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, Vincent remarked, "We sell more physical copies than we do digital. I love the Internet but I am not a fan of the streaming. I am still learning that. You can't change it but you need to learn how to adapt to it." She shared that her song "Missouri Moon" is one of her most-requested ones by the fans. "What a beautiful song and it written by a girl from Missouri," she said. To learn more about Rhonda Vincent, check out her A few weeks ago, Vincent was invited by Jeannie Seely to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry family. "That felt awesome. It was so exciting," she admitted. "I was absolutely shocked since it came out of nowhere. Jeannie Seely is amazing."Speaking of Seely, she collaborated with Vincent on "Like I Could," and it went No. 1 on the bluegrass charts. "Like I Could" was co-penned by Seely, Erin Enderlin, Bobby Tomberlin. "Jeannie sang it to me as we were driving around and it sounded so incredible. I loved that song so much. It's one that you never get tired of doing," Vincent said. "We will be debuting a new song that I wrote in Las Vegas."Her Opry invitation comes a few weeks after Gene Watson was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. "He called me and told me that I didn't let him be a new Opry member for too long," she said with a sweet laugh.Vincent expressed her gratitude and appreciation to all of her fans who were just as thrilled as she was to become a Grand Ole Opry member. "There was a lady in Kentucky who started a letter-writing campaign. She had gotten 50 people to write letters to the Opry. This was so important to those people as it was to me and my family and I appreciate that very much. I thought that was amazing," she said.Two years ago, after being nominated seven times, Vincent won her first Grammy Award for "Best Bluegrass Album" for All The Rage - In Concert Volume One (Live). "I thought I was the Susan Lucci of the Grammy Awards," she said.Throughout her career in the music business, Vincent was crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) a record-breaking eight times. "Seven of those were consecutive wins, so that was pretty cool," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, Vincent remarked, "We sell more physical copies than we do digital. I love the Internet but I am not a fan of the streaming. I am still learning that. You can't change it but you need to learn how to adapt to it."She shared that her song "Missouri Moon" is one of her most-requested ones by the fans. "What a beautiful song and it written by a girl from Missouri," she said.To learn more about Rhonda Vincent, check out her official website and her Facebook page. More about rhonda vincent, bluegrass, Grand ole opry, Jeannie Seely rhonda vincent bluegrass Grand ole opry Jeannie Seely