Country singer-songwriter Payton Smith chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song "What It Meant to Lose You" and being named "2021 Next Big Thing."
On his new song "What It Meant to Lose You," he said, "It's actually the oldest song on the EP. I wrote that song in January of 2018, and I had a writer friend that was going through something at the time, and we got to talk about what it means to love someone until they are almost out of your lives. We wanted to write about the relationship side of it. That's where the song came from. A lot of people can relate to that feeling."
His music video features TikTok and Internet sensation Jay Sage. "Working with Jay was awesome. TikTok has taken over," he said. "I wanted her in the video because I love how she is on social media and what she represents. She is exactly the same person in-person that she is on social media. Jay is a sweetheart and we had a good time."
MusicRow Magazine recently proclaimed him as "Next Big Thing, Class of 2021." "That means a lot," he admitted. "I am looking forward to getting back out on the road in 2021. To be named that was extremely flattering. I am still that kid that is always trying to get better so hopefully, that is working."
On the title of the current chapter of his life, Smith responded, "Patience and Gratefulness." "Everybody wants to get back out and play live," he said. "Also, I am grateful that my family and I are all healthy."
His new EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Smith concluded about "What It Meant to Lose You," "I hope that a lot of people can relate to it. A lot of people have come up to me and have told me that it has saved their relationships and that it truly made them realize what they didn't know they had until it was gone. I hope the fans come across the song the same way."
To learn more about rising country artist Payton Smith, check out his official website and follow him on Facebook and on Instagram.