Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Israeli singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming show at Rough Trade in New York and her new music. Tayeb will also be performing at Rough Trade in New York on August 13. "I've been following Rough Trade for so long now and for me, to have a show there, it's so cool. I want to be anywhere that appreciate and adore music for real like those people at Rough Trade," she said. Regarding her musical inspirations, she said, "I am mostly inspired by daydreaming, elusions, purple haze reality and by the moon and people and anger and breathtaking pain." On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "At first I hated it, I'm all about the good old ways but, I've learned to look at the bright side and realize that there are so many talented people out there and basically the power is in our hand. You can record a whole album in your room and it still doesn’t fall from a lot of records we grew up on and yet, at the end of the day, I want my band live and kicking with real instruments." She listed the following artists as her dream duet partners: "Robert Plant, Dave Grohl, Jack White, Michael Kiwanuka, Joni Mitchell, and PJ Harvey." On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), she said, "I feel I want to hug each and every person that came up with that. There's a tendency to forget that making art does not mean you give up your right 'for the sake of art’,' on the contrary, we give our heart and soul and we don’t want to damage it for other's people greediness." For her fans, she concluded about her upcoming US tour dates, "I would like to invite all music lovers, rock and sweat and some hot temper live show, we will be there." "Woodstock" is available on On touring with The Zombies, she said, "You can expect some new stuff that we're gonna try and a whole different set of percussion and guitars vibe. We are so very much excited and feel honored to share the stage with The Zombies."Tayeb will also be performing at Rough Trade in New York on August 13. "I've been following Rough Trade for so long now and for me, to have a show there, it's so cool. I want to be anywhere that appreciate and adore music for real like those people at Rough Trade," she said.Regarding her musical inspirations, she said, "I am mostly inspired by daydreaming, elusions, purple haze reality and by the moon and people and anger and breathtaking pain."On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "At first I hated it, I'm all about the good old ways but, I've learned to look at the bright side and realize that there are so many talented people out there and basically the power is in our hand. You can record a whole album in your room and it still doesn’t fall from a lot of records we grew up on and yet, at the end of the day, I want my band live and kicking with real instruments."She listed the following artists as her dream duet partners: "Robert Plant, Dave Grohl, Jack White, Michael Kiwanuka, Joni Mitchell, and PJ Harvey."On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), she said, "I feel I want to hug each and every person that came up with that. There's a tendency to forget that making art does not mean you give up your right 'for the sake of art’,' on the contrary, we give our heart and soul and we don’t want to damage it for other's people greediness."For her fans, she concluded about her upcoming US tour dates, "I would like to invite all music lovers, rock and sweat and some hot temper live show, we will be there.""Woodstock" is available on Apple Music More about rough trade, New york, Singersongwriter, Israeli, Ninet Tayeb rough trade New york Singersongwriter Israeli Ninet Tayeb