New York - Danish DJ and electronic producer Martin Jensen chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Lavo Nightclub in New York. On March 2, Jensen will be playing at Lavo in New York City. "It's going to be mental. I am bringing all my biggest tracks, great energy, and hard-hitting club records," he said. While Jensen does not tend to do New Year's resolutions, he feels that this year is going to be "bigger" than ever. "My biggest collaboration to date is coming out on March 1. I can't wait to show you," he hinted. Regarding the success of "Solo Dance," he said, "It felt and still feels amazing. All the love that I received from this song has been out of this world. It has opened so many doors and been the kickstart to my career." On the future of electronic music in the next five years, Jensen said, "I think electronic music will continue to thrive but that the borders between genres will be erased more and more. New niche genres will rise and old will fall. As an artist, it's always about being on top of the ever-changing market." In 2018, Jensen ranked No. 54 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll. "It was seriously one of the best feelings ever. I was so nervous during the announcements and kept on thinking I might not be in this year. When they announced my name on No. 54, I literally shouted in excitement. I am so honored to have so much support from my fans," he acknowledged. Jensen would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Never doubt yourself. Things will be alright." Each day, Jensen is motivated by his strive to go "bigger and bigger." "I think I have this trait from my family who are all entrepreneurs. What inspires me is seeing so many different places and cultures in the world. It's amazing being able to travel and take home all the ideas and let them influence your music," he said. For his fans, Jensen concluded, "Come out and have a party with me. It's been a while since I was in the United States and not only am I bringing a bunch of new music, but my sets have evolved so much and I've improved on every aspect during my show. I want to give each and everyone who attends the best night of their lives and this is what you'll get. Come out and enjoy with me." To learn more about rising electronic star Martin Jensen, check out his official Facebook page