Las Vegas - Acclaimed singer and actress Marie Osmond chatted with Digital Journal about the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, being a spokesperson for Nutrisystem and being on the cover of "First for Women" magazine. Most impressive about Osmond is that she has been an ambassador for Nutrisystem for well over a decade; moreover, the veteran entertainer lost 50 pounds on the program and most importantly, she has maintained her weight loss ever since. "It's crazy because I was a customer first, before I was a spokesperson. I understand the mentality of weight and how daunting it is," she said. "The system is not a diet necessarily. They take food like pizza, pasta and ice cream and they give you healthy versions of that. You're never hungry." Marie founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with John Schneider, Mick Shannon and Joe Lake and she is still very involved. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $6.5 billion for 170 hospitals across America and Canada. "This is our 35th year. We started it since there are so many causes that need to be treated. At the Children's Hospital, they treated everything, and they lack funding. These hospitals really need the communities' support. That's what we do. Today, we are almost $6.5 billion, and all of the money benefits the children and that's very neat," she said. Donny & Marie Show in Las Vegas has received critical acclaim from fans and critics, where she stars with her brother, Donny Osmond. It been voted the No. 1 show in Las Vegas many times and they still have their ever-popular show at the Flamingo, where they change their performance often so that their fans and audience always have something new to look forward to. "This year, we won Best Choreography and Best Dancers," she said with a sweet laugh. "That was really fun. The old kids in town have the Best Choreography and Best Dancers." On her New Year's resolutions for 2018, she said, "I just want to take more time to enjoy my grandchildren. I married the love of my life again, a second time. It is so fun to be in love, and I just want to enjoy life." When asked what motivates her each day, she responded, "I love people and doing things. Go out and help others and give back. I believe service is the healthiest thing we can do for ourselves." To learn more about Marie Osmond, check out her Ms. Osmond is on this month's cover of First For Women magazine, where she shares her secrets to overcoming anything. "They are wonderful, and a great magazine. A lot of women, love reading it and a lot of things that I do benefit women. It's a wonderful relationship," she said.