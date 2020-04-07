Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country superstar Kane Brown chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors which include a new song with John Legend and celebrating his three latest platinum certifications. "I was excited that they let us do it at ACM Presents: Our Country. Even though we were stuck in quarantine and we couldn't do it together, I feel that we did the song justice," he added. "Last Time I Say Sorry" is available on digital service providers by Speaking of quarantine, Brown admitted that he has been doing great up until two or three days ago. "Now, I am just driving myself crazy," he said. Brown collaborated with Marshmello on their cross-over pop single "One Thing Right." "That felt great. I was excited to do a song with him. When I found out we were going to work together, I was super pumped, and I was also pumped when I found out it was going to be a single," he said. "It was just an exciting song to be a part of and it is still a big song today, and people still sing it back to us." "The next song I am working on is a lot more commercial," he hinted. Of all the country artists that made their long-form debut since 2016, Kane Brown is the sole artist to earn two or more platinum album certifications. This past March, he received the news about three new certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), where his eponymous debut album has been certified double platinum, and Experiment was certified platinum, and his latest single "Homesick" has been certified platinum, which brings his platinum-certified singles tally to seven. "It always feels amazing when those things happen. You feel like you are being recognized, and it just shows that the fans are listening," he said. On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels good. I started out in the digital age so I know how everything works. I feel like it was made for me." Brown also spoke about the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in the digital age. "I think it's great that the songwriters are protected," he said. While it was difficult for him to select a favorite song, he listed "Good as You" as one of his favorites to play live. "Honestly, I love playing all of the radio singles since those are the biggest songs, so the fans are singing them the loudest," he said. His song "Short Skirt Weather" is a favorite among his younger fans. "I wish we could have released that as a single," he said. When asked about his dream collaboration choices, he revealed that he has a few "cool collaborations coming out soon that nobody is going expect." "I don't have anybody in particular, but I like how they have been happening spontaneously," he said. A special moment for Brown was when he was surprised by Randy Travis when he was singing "Three Wooden Crosses" at a country radio station visit. "That was fun," Brown said. A proud moment was selling out the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California this past fall. "That was amazing. The Staples Center is an iconic venue so for it to be sold-out was insane. It was crazy and the energy in that room was electric," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Quarantined." In his personal life, Brown and his wife Katelyn are the parents of a baby girl Kingsley Rose Brown, who just turned five months old. "I wrote a song about it called 'For My Daughter,' so being a father has definitely impacted my songwriting," he said. Brown defined the word success as "being better than you were yesterday." 