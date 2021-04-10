Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Justin Moore chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new album "Straight Outta The Country," which will be released on April 23 via the Valory Music Co. "We went in and we pieced together what we felt was the best group of songs that we recorded, and we put them together. I am really proud of this album. I think our fans are really going to like it, I really do," he added. Moore listed "More Than Me" as his personal favorite song from the new album, which was inspired by a conversation that he had with his oldest daughter a few years back. "This song became a love letter to my kids from me, and people seem to be digging it so far," he said. Recently, Moore and powerhouse independent music publisher Big Machine Music announced the extension of their long-term, exclusive music publishing agreement. "It is good to resign with them and know that I have a home for another decade," he said. "It has been a good home for a while and to be back with them is awesome. Also, I resigned my record deal at this time last year, and that's awesome, especially since I have a home for the writing and artist part of my career." As one of the founding artist-songwriters initially signed to this publisher, he co-wrote five of his nine No. 1 songs as an artist. His most recent chart-topper "Why We Drink" marked their 35th run in the top spot on the country radio charts. He was also honored with four BMI Million-air Awards for a collection of songs he both penned and recorded, which include "Til My Last Day," "The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home," "Lettin' The Night Roll" and "Small Town USA," each of which earned over one million U.S. broadcast performances. On September 25, he released Live At The Ryman via The Valory Music Company, which garnered a favorable review from Justin Moore releases 'Live At The Ryman' album Courtesy of The Valory Music Co. Ever since the COVID-19 quarantine, Moore has been hosting "The Justin Moore Podcast" along with his tour manager JR Runnels, where they have interviewed such distinguished guests as country artists Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page and ESPN's Marty Smith. "The podcast has been fun," he admitted. "I am certainly not a professional on that side of the microphone but I have enjoyed it because it has given me an opportunity to talk to people that I am really good friends with. It has been a lot of fun." He kicks off his forthcoming sixth studio album with its mid-tempo lead single "We Didn't Have Much," which offers a more simple view of contentment. He co-wrote this song with Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana, and Paul DiGiovanni. It was produced by Stover and Scott Borchetta and it leans into Moore's trend of neo-traditionalism, coupled with his vibrant storytelling ability and his trademark Arkansas-bred twang. In this song, Moore reminisces on his simple upbringing and appreciates life's most precious moments from his childhood to leaving home at 18, and falling in love for the first time, among others. Regarding his latest single "We Didn't Have Much," Moore said, "I heard that song before the pandemic happened and I really liked it. Then, once the pandemic happened, it took on a whole new meaning. I felt that this song spoke to a simpler time and life really well. I am happy that it is doing well for us on the radio." For his fans, he concluded, "If they liked the Late Nights and Longnecks album, they will really like this new album since it's a continuation of that. I think it has some of the best songwriting I've ever done and I think I am singing pretty well right now. 