Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Julie Roberts chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "I Couldn't Make You Love Me" and her latest book "Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome." Her new single "I Couldn't Make You Love Me" will be released on May 17. "I am so excited that I have a new song coming out. Honestly, the approach for this song from the very beginning was to have fun. We went to Miami to record it with Rudy Perez," she said. "I love the beach and before I recorded the song, I really took in the beach in Miami. I feel at peace when I am in front of the water. I feel I am launching me and who I am now. I am really happy and excited to be releasing music," she said. "I Couldn't Make You Love Me" is available for pre-order on On the impact of technology on the music business, Roberts said, "I am learning. The business is totally different than when I first started out. The streaming is really cool since it gives independent artists like myself a chance to release music and a chance to release it often. Technology makes things easier and music more accessible to fans. I think it's a fun time." She is pleased with the recent passage Music Modernization Act (MMA) since it protects songwriters and creators. "The Music Modernization Act is a really good thing," she admitted. Regarding her new "The book allowed me to be honest and vulnerable to the whole world with my story," she said. Her book, Beauty in the Breakdown: Choosing to Overcome, is available on For more information on country sensation Julie Roberts, check out her This past June, the songstress got married to Matt Baugher. "That feels awesome," she said. "Marriage is great. I've met my soulmate."