Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Country star Joe Nichols chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. On life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nichols remarked, "My life in quarantine has probably been the same as everybody else. The good thing is that I am getting to spend a lot of time with family." I am sure they are sick of me by now," he said with a sweet laugh. "This quarantine has allowed me to focus more on details," Nichols said. "When you are on the road for so long, you forget little things and disciplines." He is looking forward to his forthcoming live shows, which will be done in accordance with social distancing protocols and guidelines. In particular, he is excited to do some drive-in concerts since he has never done those before. "I am looking forward to just playing," Nichols said. For more information on Joe Nichols' upcoming shows, check out his official website Nichols shared that he enjoys covering classic Merle Haggard songs as part of "Merle Mondays" on his YouTube channel. "That was good. I really enjoyed covering Merle Haggard. His records taught me how to sing from way back. I used to study his records a lot. He was a major influence on me and I had a lot of fun singing those songs," he said. "I've always enjoyed singing 'The Fugitive'," he recalled. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "I'm in a good place, I am ready to make new music." In the December 4, 2019, Nichols performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "That was a good place. I had a good opening act," he said. "That was a fun venue. It was really cool. I hope we can have a chance to go back there." To learn more about country star Joe Nichols, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter