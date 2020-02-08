Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Jade Starling of Pretty Poison chatted with Digital Journal about her signature song "Catch Me (I'm Falling)" appearing in two Netflix shows. This isn't the first time a Pretty Poison song has appeared in a Netflix show. Their first No. 1 club hit, "Nightime," was featured in the Emmy Award-winning series Pose on FX starring Billy Porter. "Catch Me (I'm Falling)" went on to sell over a million records and it was certified gold in 1989, during its initial release. 30 years later, it has made a major comeback. As for lead singer Jade Starling, she has enjoyed a successful solo career, charting on the Billboard charts nine times. Three songs have topped the Dance/Club charts with two crossing over to both the Pop and R&B charts. Starling regularly performs "Catch Me (I'm Falling)" in several retro tours including "'80s in the Sand," "Lost '80s" and the "Freestyle Explosion" concert series. She is getting ready to go to El Paso next week for a show. "There are going to be a lot of people," she said. "This song really is the gift that keeps on giving, and it has turned out to be such a blessing," she said. "It's so great to hear people singing along to it and I feel so blessed. It's incredible," she added. In 2019, Starling released "Fired Up," a song widely considered to be the official club anthem for the summer of 2019, which spent seven weeks on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 3 right behind Ariana Grande; moreover, Billboard ranked "Fired Up" at No. 44 in its Year-End charts as one of the "Top 50 Club Songs of 2019". "That felt amazing," she said. "The reaction and the outpour of love was just so exciting." She is known for her continued advocacy for the LGBTQ Community. She has performed at Pride events across the country, including aboard the KTU float in NYC's WorldPride Parade where she shared the stage with Vanessa Williams. "My LGBTQ community and family has been loyal to me since the beginning," she said. "Performing in NYC's WorldPride Parade was surreal and an incredible experience. I got to sing alongside Vanessa Williams, so it was an iconic day." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels great. You have to change with the times or get left behind. It is pretty amazing since the support back then was so authentic and genuine since there was no social media back in those days. I find it all so intriguing. I feel so lucky and blessed to still be able to work." Starling revealed that her highly-anticipated new single "Got a Love for You" will be released in April of 2020. "We actually debuted the song last night and they were loving it," she said. "It was bringing me life and it was so damn exciting." 