Singer-songwriter Harper Grae chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being included in CMT's "Next Women of Country." She was recognized in CMT's "Next Women of Country" Class of 2021. "I am still feeling this recognition every day," she said. "When I got the news, I was over the moon." Her latest single "Caviar and Bars," co-written by Grae, Michael Logen, and Craig Wilson, was released on Friday, January 22, with an accompanying animated lyric video. This tune is all about having a good time, going out to your favorite bar, recognizing who you are and what you love on the dance floor. On "Caviar and Bars," she said, "I wanted to write a song that was honestly, my dance anthem. I wanted to write a song that I would love to listen to when I go out and want to have a good time. It is uptempo, fun, and upbeat. A lot of my friends work in the bar industry, and when the pandemic happened, I was thinking of them a lot. It was inspired by a lot of my friends in the industry as well. I was so excited with how it turned out." "The music video has a cool undertone to it. I am obsessed with prison," she admitted. "It's a fun song to kick back, but also, it gives you the inspiration to get up and dance." Regarding the song selection process for her new music, she said, "I have been writing so much during the pandemic. I am just excited to release as much as I can. We are a time where people want to hear more music." "I am going to be releasing a ton of the music that I have been writing," she added. "I am so excited, I am working with the most incredible team. They support everything I do and it is great to be able to relate. Fingers crossed that I may have a Grand Ole Opry debut this year." She listed Erika Jayne as her dream collaboration choice. "I think Erika is the most creative artist around right now. She does things unapologetically and I just love her energy," she said. Grae's new music is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. To learn more about singer-songwriter Harper Grae, check out her official website and her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram.