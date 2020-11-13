Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed Dutch DJ and electronic producer Fedde Le Grand chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Le Grand opened up about life during the quarantine. "To be honest, I've seen it as an opportunity. To do a lot of things a couldn't find the time for and I took the time to prepare for when we are allowed to party and be together again. I always believe there is an opportunity in every situation," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, he revealed, "There is lots of new music is coming up. Including some really amazing collaborations. I'm sure everyone will love it when they drop in 2021. I really can't wait to share it and also hope to perform it live. The first one is scheduled for January 15, 2021." When asked if he developed any new skills during the quarantine, Le Grand said with a laugh, "Yeah, my cooking became a lot better and my Pentjak Silat skills are on point." On his music and songwriting inspirations this year, he noted that it's a very different time. "It's different every time," he admitted. "No one truly knows where that spark of creativity comes from. It just hits you. That one melody, that chord progression that you hear in your head. That little sound or structure of a track, that inspires you to do your track in your way. The main thing is to put your inspiration into action and make that track. That's what sets you apart," he explained. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Ready, set..." If he were to look back in a rearview mirror over the last few decades, he reflected, "I see a naive hard-working kid, that never gives up. And will always push forward with a big fat smile." Le Grand offered the following inspiring words to people during the quarantine: "This is an opportunity. To find yourself. It's not only a bad thing. This is the time to reach deep into yourself. And transform yourself into the most awesome version you can be." For his dedicated fans, Le Grand concluded about his new music, "I hope my new tracks will lift your spirit or give your day that little extra. I hope it makes you dance I hope it makes you smile or maybe even cry. As long as it moves you we will have a connection even if we live thousands of miles apart." To learn more about esteemed DJ and producer Fedde Le Grand and his new music, check out his Fedde Le Grand Get In PR In 2020, Le Grand was on fire and he landed at No. 23 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll. "It's absolutely amazing and I'm so happy to still be here and going strong after 14 years in the DJ Mag. Just one more year and I'll be in the Top 40 of 'best DJs' in the world for 15 years. That's amazing and mind-blowing. Can't believe all those people have always supported me for all these years. Thank you so much," he expressed. 