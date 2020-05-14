Email
article imageCatching up with dance recording artist VASSY while quarantined Special

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
Multi-platinum dance recording artist VASSY chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have been staying productive," she said about being quarantined. "Some days are flat but then other days are good, home workouts, home studio, going to the park, and singing for my fans on Instagram Live."
On her plans for 2020, she said, "I have several releases lined up for 2020 as touring is off the books now due to COVID."
When asked if she sees a silver lining in all of this, she responded, "Wash hands and stay safe... Yes, for us all to not take things for granted. It's time to focus on things that matter and find that quiet time to read more or learn new things or learn to adapt to a new normal."
On her songwriting and music inspirations, she said, "I am inspired by a concept and a melody. I'm driven by a notion and a vibe then I flesh the idea out...Nothing I'm writing is about the pandemic."
She listed Pharrell Williams and Calvin Harris as her dream collaboration choices in music.
For her Greek-American fans, she said, "I too am in denial about summer in Greece this year... It sucks. I'm sad, we all are... it's going to be risky going to Greece this summer...Let's see what happens... We can all still have hope that we will get to have our frappe on the beach."
"We are all in this together, hang in there, we will get through this," she told her fans. 'Everyone is in the same boat... It sucks, it's a tough and hard time. It's a good time to reach out to friends, read, and watch TV shows. Learn, online courses, and everything is mostly free now, and the best part is that you can do it from home in your pajamas."
To learn more about VASSY and her music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
More about Vassy, Dance, GreekAmerican, Greece
 
