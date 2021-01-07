Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Dylan Scott chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his single "Nobody," new music in the works, and life during the quarantine. Scott shared that life has been good during the quarantine. "We are from Louisiana, and since we can't tour, we spent this time with our family. We are as positive as we can be and we took advantage of the moment," he said. "I enjoyed being home for the holidays. I am a traditional kind of guy." For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Move to Nashville and meet the people in Nashville, if you want to make it in the music business. Start writing with all of the great writers in Nashville. Find who you are as an artist. It's kind of a tough time right now to do that, but there are ways to do it. If you want to be an artist, you just need to do it." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's great. I really love all of it since it gets my music out there." He noted that he hopes to release a new studio album at some point in 2021. "We have new music done and we are about to start releasing it on streaming platforms," he said. Scott acknowledged that it was a special experience for him to honor his musical idol, Keith Whitley, with his EP An Old Memory. "After the 30th anniversary of his passing, I wanted to do a tribute album to my hero, and it turned out better than I could have ever imagined," he said. This Keith Whitley tribute collection is available on digital platforms. "It sounds phenomenal and I was very pleased with it. This was a really cool musical piece to put out. It is great that the younger generation embraced it as well, in addition to the older generation of country fans," he said. Scott listed Reba McEntire and Faith Hill as his dream female duet choices in country music. "They would both be really cool duet partners," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Scott said, "Learning Patience." "In this day and age, my patience is pushed every day, and while I am not a patient person, I am learning it," he said. It's crazy that we are in the Top 20 on the country charts right now. I appreciate everybody's support," he said.Scott defined the word success as his life so far. "Everything has been successful," he admitted. "You need to work hard if you want success, it doesn't just happen."To learn more about Dylan Scott and his music, check out his official website , his Facebook page and Twitter More about Dylan Scott, Country, nobody, Single Dylan Scott Country nobody Single