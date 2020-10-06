Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 6, country star Brett Young participated in round robin interviews with various journalists, including Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos. On his career defining moments, Young said, "That's probably a long list. Some of the most formative years for me as a musician were actually the hustle of playing bars and restaurants for almost no people. Those years proved how much I really wanted it. These were some of my most important years. Every year that you are willing to stick with it when nothing is happening or going right proves to you how important it is and how much you want it. I also got to check off a lot of bucket list things. Music was something I needed to do and so I look back at these moments really fondly and I wouldn't trade them for the world." A former college baseball pitcher, Young opened up about the commonalities that he sees among champions. "I don't think that it's always the most talented athlete that wins," he said. "It's about having a mindset that nobody else is getting in your way. The people that win are the people that continue to believe in themselves. In champions, you will see a commonality of people stepping up to the plate or walked on the court and expected to win. Also, the best players, work well under pressure." Young defined the word success in country music as "doing something that he loves, making a living out of it and being able to support his family." "Success has never been about wealth, that's for sure, so for me, being able to wake up and being excited about going to work every day and supporting my family, that feels successful to me. I am blessed to wake up and enjoy my job each day and to put food on the table for the family," he said. His latest single "Lady" is climbing up the Billboard and Mediabase country charts. "Lady" is available on To learn more about Brett Young and his music, check out his Brett Young Photo By Riker Brothers "For everybody, this is a weird year. It's frustrating and you want things to get to normal, but the sad reality is that 'normal' won't look like it previously did anyway. During the summer season in the pandemic, I was home and I heard my daughter say 'daddy' for the first time," he said. "Had I been on the road touring, I would have missed out on all of these moments with my daughter. There are a handful of silver linings if you are willing to look for them."On his career defining moments, Young said, "That's probably a long list. Some of the most formative years for me as a musician were actually the hustle of playing bars and restaurants for almost no people. Those years proved how much I really wanted it. These were some of my most important years. Every year that you are willing to stick with it when nothing is happening or going right proves to you how important it is and how much you want it. I also got to check off a lot of bucket list things. Music was something I needed to do and so I look back at these moments really fondly and I wouldn't trade them for the world."A former college baseball pitcher, Young opened up about the commonalities that he sees among champions. "I don't think that it's always the most talented athlete that wins," he said. "It's about having a mindset that nobody else is getting in your way. The people that win are the people that continue to believe in themselves. In champions, you will see a commonality of people stepping up to the plate or walked on the court and expected to win. Also, the best players, work well under pressure."Young defined the word success in country music as "doing something that he loves, making a living out of it and being able to support his family." "Success has never been about wealth, that's for sure, so for me, being able to wake up and being excited about going to work every day and supporting my family, that feels successful to me. I am blessed to wake up and enjoy my job each day and to put food on the table for the family," he said.His latest single "Lady" is climbing up the Billboard and Mediabase country charts."Lady" is available on Spotify and Apple Music To learn more about Brett Young and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Brett Young, Country, Lady Brett Young Country Lady