On December 30, "Christmas Queen" Brenda Lee chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. She acknowledged that she has been doing "great" during the quarantine. "It has been a little hard staying home all the time, but it has been good," she said. "I've got to spend more time with my husband, so that was a silver lining during this pandemic." This holiday season, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is most thankful "to still be here" and she is grateful for her family for being "relatively healthy," as well as her friends. She revealed that for New Year's she is having greens, black-eyed peas, and ham with her family members. "My husband mixes all the greens, he's a better cook than I am," Lee said. "I celebrated Christmas with the family and now I will celebrate New Year's with my family." On the titles of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I'm Not There Yet" and "Still Here." Lee defined the word success simply as "happiness" in her life. For her longtime fans and supporters, Lee remarked, "Thank you for always supporting me all of these years, and for not forgetting me." Lee continued, "I think that everybody's wish right now is to get back to normal and that we can get rid of this virus, and that the death rate will go down, and that this dreaded thing will leave us. Thank you for still keeping my name on the charts this time of the year. Keep on rocking!" Her song "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" reached No. 2 in the Billboard Hot 100 charts this year, as well as No. 2 on the Holiday charts. "It feels good," she admitted.