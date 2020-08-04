Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new album "Rise and Shine," which will be released on August 7. "I also thought that it would help people to have new music out," she said. "I wanted to give people something to look forward to. It's a very reflective time, so I have been looking back a lot in my sessions. I've had so many changes the past four years, and it has been a really crazy journey personally, so I have had a lot of material to pull from." While her favorite song on the album changes from day to day, at the moment her personal favorite is "Sand Paper." "I am really excited for people to hear that one," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's amazing. I had a great time coming off Big Machine Records and The Voice. Right now, I am in a different place in my life where I really know where I want to go, and I am so hands-on. To have less cooks in the kitchen has been better for me and my creative process. I have had a good time being an independent artist." She was the winner of the third season of the reality singing competition, The Voice, and the first female winner in the show's history. "The thing I miss the most is the wardrobe department. I had so much fun with them," she said. "I love fashion, so I wanted to mess around with all of those different looks. I wore some amazing gowns from some really incredible designers that were tailor-fit for me. Their glam, hair, and makeup department brought the look altogether." "Being the first female winner of that show was such a crazy accomplishment and I hold it very dear to my heart," she said. "I'm such an advocate for other women in this genre and the world. I love all of the feminist action that is taken. Obviously, there is more work to be done because we need more of a voice and more equality in the world in general." Pope listed Shania Twain as her dream female duet choice in music. "That is my No. 1 collaboration dream. She stands for everything that I love about women in music and that's empowering. I love everything about her songwriting. She is such a huge influence on me," she said. For Pope, it was fun to collaborate with Chris Young on their chart-topping "Think of You," which earned them a Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." "That was so fun," she admitted. "The song came in an organic fashion so that was really cool. Chris Young took me on the road for a year because of it. That was a big song for me. Receiving the Grammy nomination for that song was crazy. We really lucked out there. That was my biggest accomplishment for sure." Her advice for young and aspiring artists is for them not to ignore their gut instincts. "We have a really hard time trusting ourselves,' she said. "Also, don't be afraid of change, evolving and growing. It's important to reinvent yourselves musically." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "In the Groove." "I've gotten into a good rhythm in my life. I feel like I'm in the groove," she explained. For her fans and supporters, she said about her new acoustic album, "I hope these songs help people feel whatever they need to feel. This is a very trying time in the world. I hope the songs give people permission to let you whatever they need to let out. I hope the happy love songs stitch them back up. The goal of this record is to bring people's emotions out since it's a time of reflection." Pope defined the word success as "being relative." "Success is different for everybody," she said. Rise and Shine is available for pre-order by To learn more about Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Regarding the song selection for her new acoustic album, Rise and Shine, she said, "I thought about doing it after the whole lockdown. I was talking with my boyfriend, my mom and my sister at the house. I was thinking about the things that couldn't have happened this year such as touring and playing shows. I decided to release new music in a safe way and we spoke about songs that I loved but hadn't released yet and how pretty they would sound acoustic.""I also thought that it would help people to have new music out," she said. "I wanted to give people something to look forward to. It's a very reflective time, so I have been looking back a lot in my sessions. I've had so many changes the past four years, and it has been a really crazy journey personally, so I have had a lot of material to pull from."While her favorite song on the album changes from day to day, at the moment her personal favorite is "Sand Paper." "I am really excited for people to hear that one," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's amazing. I had a great time coming off Big Machine Records and The Voice. Right now, I am in a different place in my life where I really know where I want to go, and I am so hands-on. To have less cooks in the kitchen has been better for me and my creative process. I have had a good time being an independent artist."She was the winner of the third season of the reality singing competition, The Voice, and the first female winner in the show's history. "The thing I miss the most is the wardrobe department. I had so much fun with them," she said. "I love fashion, so I wanted to mess around with all of those different looks. I wore some amazing gowns from some really incredible designers that were tailor-fit for me. Their glam, hair, and makeup department brought the look altogether.""Being the first female winner of that show was such a crazy accomplishment and I hold it very dear to my heart," she said. "I'm such an advocate for other women in this genre and the world. I love all of the feminist action that is taken. Obviously, there is more work to be done because we need more of a voice and more equality in the world in general."Pope listed Shania Twain as her dream female duet choice in music. "That is my No. 1 collaboration dream. She stands for everything that I love about women in music and that's empowering. I love everything about her songwriting. She is such a huge influence on me," she said.For Pope, it was fun to collaborate with Chris Young on their chart-topping "Think of You," which earned them a Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." "That was so fun," she admitted. "The song came in an organic fashion so that was really cool. Chris Young took me on the road for a year because of it. That was a big song for me. Receiving the Grammy nomination for that song was crazy. We really lucked out there. That was my biggest accomplishment for sure."Her advice for young and aspiring artists is for them not to ignore their gut instincts. "We have a really hard time trusting ourselves,' she said. "Also, don't be afraid of change, evolving and growing. It's important to reinvent yourselves musically."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "In the Groove." "I've gotten into a good rhythm in my life. I feel like I'm in the groove," she explained.For her fans and supporters, she said about her new acoustic album, "I hope these songs help people feel whatever they need to feel. This is a very trying time in the world. I hope the songs give people permission to let you whatever they need to let out. I hope the happy love songs stitch them back up. The goal of this record is to bring people's emotions out since it's a time of reflection."Pope defined the word success as "being relative." "Success is different for everybody," she said.Rise and Shine is available for pre-order by clicking here To learn more about Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope , check out her official website and her Facebook page and Instagram More about cassadee pope, Album, rise and shine, Acoustic, Digital Age cassadee pope Album rise and shine Acoustic Digital Age