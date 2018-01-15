Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Cash Campbell chatted with Digital Journal about his new song "Don't Wanna Think About It," and he revealed his dream female duet choices. On his plans for 2018, he said, "We are just getting started. I leave for Nashville tonight, and we will be in writing sessions all week, which I am excited about. We will write a couple of weeks this month and next month too, and we are excited to get out on the road and start playing songs. " He revealed that his songwriting process is inspired by a lot of "life stories." "This is the first time, where I got to pull from the well that is my own personal life," he admitted. "We did five songs that are finished, and they are personal stories." In country music, he was influenced musically by John Michael Montgomery, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Lane. "I am a fan-boy of Thomas Rhett's. I'm a sucker for everything he does," he said. Campbell listed Kelsea Ballerini and Jillian Edwards as his dream female duet choices. "If you gave me the golden ticket, it would be Kelsea. There is something about that last record of hers that made me feel like I was in high school again. It brought on all this nostalgia. That would be a dream come true," he said. "Also, there is something about Jillian's voice, and she is an incredible lyricist. Jillian would be my other pick on that." Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, he said, "I think it has definitely opened an incredible amount of doors. With technology, there are hundreds of different ways to grow a project. It is more about innovation and exploration. We haven't used a traditional route so far. Technology is giving new artists the opportunities to turn some heads." Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Cash Campbell's new song " Regarding his new song, "Don't Wanna Think About It," he said, "It started as a story from high school, and I just kept rolling on it. The song was actually a true story from high school. It started as a joke in a writing session, and we kept working through it, and we thought it was going to work."On his plans for 2018, he said, "We are just getting started. I leave for Nashville tonight, and we will be in writing sessions all week, which I am excited about. We will write a couple of weeks this month and next month too, and we are excited to get out on the road and start playing songs. "He revealed that his songwriting process is inspired by a lot of "life stories." "This is the first time, where I got to pull from the well that is my own personal life," he admitted. "We did five songs that are finished, and they are personal stories."In country music, he was influenced musically by John Michael Montgomery, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Lane. "I am a fan-boy of Thomas Rhett's. I'm a sucker for everything he does," he said.Campbell listed Kelsea Ballerini and Jillian Edwards as his dream female duet choices. "If you gave me the golden ticket, it would be Kelsea. There is something about that last record of hers that made me feel like I was in high school again. It brought on all this nostalgia. That would be a dream come true," he said. "Also, there is something about Jillian's voice, and she is an incredible lyricist. Jillian would be my other pick on that."On the impact of technology on the country music business, he said, "I think it has definitely opened an incredible amount of doors. With technology, there are hundreds of different ways to grow a project. It is more about innovation and exploration. We haven't used a traditional route so far. Technology is giving new artists the opportunities to turn some heads.": Digital Journal reviewed Cash Campbell's new song " Don't Wanna Think About It ." More about Cash Campbell, Country, Kelsea Ballerini Cash Campbell Country Kelsea Ballerini