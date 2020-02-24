By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Carrie Underwood's latest studio album, "Cry Pretty," was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On this platinum certification, Underwood remarked, "This means a lot because I feel like this is the project that I've done, and the album that I've done, that is the most me. I am honored and I am humbled, and God is good." In addition, it was the best-selling all-genre female debut in 2018. Her smash single "The Champion" was certified platinum, and "Cry Pretty," "Love Wins" and "Southbound" were all certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her show at Madison Square Garden this past October earned a favorable review from She will be releasing her first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life on March 3 via HarperCollins/Dey Street Books. It's a fitness lifestyle book where Underwood shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey. To learn more about Carrie Underwood, check out her Following the CRS (Country Radio Seminar) artist interview at the Omni Hotel, the country songstress was surprised onstage with a platinum plaque from UMG Nashville CEO and Chairman, Mike Dungan, as well as president Cindy Mabe. This was for Cry Pretty, her sixth studio solo album and the first that she co-produced with David Garcia.On this platinum certification, Underwood remarked, "This means a lot because I feel like this is the project that I've done, and the album that I've done, that is the most me. I am honored and I am humbled, and God is good." Cry Pretty debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. This made Underwood the sole woman to land four country studio albums at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.In addition, it was the best-selling all-genre female debut in 2018. Her smash single "The Champion" was certified platinum, and "Cry Pretty," "Love Wins" and "Southbound" were all certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).Her show at Madison Square Garden this past October earned a favorable review from Digital Journal She will be releasing her first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life on March 3 via HarperCollins/Dey Street Books. It's a fitness lifestyle book where Underwood shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey.To learn more about Carrie Underwood, check out her official website More about Carrie underwood, cry pretty, Platinum, Country, Album Carrie underwood cry pretty Platinum Country Album