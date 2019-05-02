By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Greensboro - Country superstar Carrie Underwood kicked off her arena tour "The Cry Pretty Tour 360," on May 1, with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina. Being a huge supporter of up-and-coming female artists and bands, she enlisted country duo Maddie & Tae, as well as Runaway June to open for her. Both artists joined Underwood onstage in North Carolina, where they sang a tribute to some of the biggest female country stars that paved the way for them such as Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, and Reba McEntire, among others. In this tour, Underwood will be performing songs from her latest studio album, Cry Pretty, including the title track and her latest radio single "Love Wins." In November of 2018, Underwood was named "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the To learn more about This tour is sponsored by CALIA, and she will be playing in over 55 venues throughout the United States and Canada; moreover, the tour is promoted by AEG Presents.Being a huge supporter of up-and-coming female artists and bands, she enlisted country duo Maddie & Tae, as well as Runaway June to open for her. Both artists joined Underwood onstage in North Carolina, where they sang a tribute to some of the biggest female country stars that paved the way for them such as Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, and Reba McEntire, among others.In this tour, Underwood will be performing songs from her latest studio album, Cry Pretty, including the title track and her latest radio single "Love Wins." Underwood took home the 2019 Billboard Music Award for "Top Country Female Artist" last night.In November of 2018, Underwood was named "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the Country Music Association (CMA) awards.To learn more about Carrie Underwood and her 2019 tour dates, check out her official website More about Carrie underwood, the cry pretty tour 360, Country Carrie underwood the cry pretty tour ... Country